Silverio leads charge against Patriots

Juan Silverio was a one-man wrecking crew last week for the Sugar Land Skeeters as they won five out of seven games against the Somerset Patriots at home in Constellation Field.

The third baseman racked up five RBIs on May 28 and belted a grand slam on June 1 for the second of his three home runs in the series.

Silverio finished the week with nine runs scored, a double, 14 RBIs and two stolen bases.

The 27-year-old from the Dominican Republic is tied for the Atlantic League lead with 29 RBIs.

“I’ve been working hard and making adjustments because the last series we played on the road I wasn’t doing a really good job, so I made adjustments to do better this series,” Silverio said through a translator. “Last year was really good for me but I just played the second half of the season, so this season is going to be the whole season … I’m working hard to play better every day.”

Third base coach Lincoln “Juice” Gumbs has noticed Silverio hitting his stride.

“Juan has been on fire,” Gumbs said. “He comes every day, he plays hard and at this moment right now, he’s settling in.”

Although Silverio stood out last week, he isn’t the only Skeeter to have his bat wake up.

Dennis Phipps, Cody Stanley, Anthony Giansanti and Jared Mitchell have been coming on strong, and Zach Borenstein hit his fourth homer of the season May 27 for a two-run walk-off win.

“I think we’re starting to round out to where guys, they’re starting to play with each other,” Gumbs said. “Guys are taking at-bats and not trying to do everything themselves and feel like they have to be a hero. They pass on the baton and guys are stepping up.”

Gumbs said the pitching staff been crucial in keeping opposing bats cold.

“It’s not one particular guy that’s standing out. I think they’re all doing a great job together,” Gumbs said. “Each starter comes in and they give us what they have, and they keep us in games, and they give us a chance to win.”

Transactions

The Skeeters released pitcher James Dykstra and shortstop Alvaro Rondon. They signed pitcher Daniel Schlereth, activated pitcher Cesar Cabral and outfielder Willy Taveras from the temporarily inactive list, and placed pitcher Mitch Talbot on the temporarily inactive list.

Outfielder Jabari Henry was placed on the seven-day disabled list.

Upcoming

After taking Monday off, the Skeeters hit the road for six games, three at Lancaster and three in Southern Maryland.

They return to Constellation Field June 10 for an eight-game home stand, four against Lancaster and four against New Britain.

There will be a beer mug giveaway on June 16, which is Father’s Day.

Skeeter of the Week

Juan Silverio belted three home runs, including a grand slam, to earn Skeeter of the Week honors.

For more sports coverage like this, follow The Star on Twitter @FortBendStar.

Atlantic League standings

Wins – Losses – Games back

Freedom Division

Sugar Land Skeeters 24-14-0

Lancaster Barnstormers 13-20-8.5

York Revolution 12-24-11

S. Maryland Blue Crabs 10-26-13

Liberty Division

Long Island Ducks 23-12-0

High Point Rockers 21-15-2.5

New Britain Bees 19-15-3.5

Somerset Patriots 20-16-3.5

Results

May 27

Skeeters 7, Patriots 6

May 28

Skeeters 8, Patriots 3

May 29

Patriots 1, Skeeters 0

May 30

Patriots 6, Skeeters 3

May 31

Skeeters 4, Patriots 3

June 1

Skeeters 11, Patriots 6

June 2

Skeeters 9, Patriots 6