Simpson Drive dedication in Missouri City memorable

Fitting tribute to former city manager

Starspotter_ElsaA special street naming dedicated to former city manager Frank Simpson on Oct. 18 symbolically recognizes him for his impact on the city.

Missouri City officials, Trammell Crow representatives and invited dignitaries- joined by Simpson’s wife Kelly and their children – participated in last week’s Simpson Drive ribbon cutting on the south corner of U.S. 90A and Beltway 8.

Newly named streets are known to commemorate local history, places, events or culture. They are even named to strengthen neighborhood identity. In this case, the naming of Simpson Drive honors and commemorates a noteworthy person instrumental in guiding the city’s future.

Simpson served as city manager in Missouri City from 2004-2011 and passed away three years ago in College Station while serving as city manager there. Not an early pioneer of the city as are some of the area’s named streets, but the Simpson name goes down in our local history as a more contemporary pioneer with this tribute.

(Submitted photo) Kelly Simpson (center) and her children are joined by Jeff Braun with the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management during the Simpson Drive street dedication. Braun was a close friend of Frank Simpson.

Trammell Crow’s street dedication in the new Park 8 Ninety Business Park, in which the company has almost 300 acres of business park development in Missouri City, recognizes Simpson for his role in the development of Lakeview Business Park.

“Frank Simpson was one of the key people who drew us in here,” said Jim Casey, Senior Managing Director of the Houston office of the Trammell Crow Company.

Casey also said Simpson was a great problem solver, great communicator, friendly and focused on an approach at wanting “to make this a good environment.”

In light of that, this street dedication may also be regarded as the reverence of a process and experience that promoted industrial growth next to Beltway 8. In Mayor Allen Owen’s words, “a small tribute for so much that Frank did for our city.”

Dedicated street naming like Simpson Drive is the sort of thing that gives a city character, and for Simpson, it’s a legacy that continues to contribute to Missouri City’s successful growth.

