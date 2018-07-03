Six Skeeters named to All-Star team

Six Skeeters will be playing in the Atlantic League’s All-Star game July 11 at Bethpage Ballpark, the home of the Long Island Ducks.

Dallas Beeler, Matt Chavez, Albert Cordero, Courtney Hawkins, Felipe Paulino and Konner Wade were named to the Freedom Division team. This is the first All-Star appearance for each of the players.

Beeler, who pitched eight innings of no-hit baseball in a 4-0 win over Lancaster last Saturday, has a 6-1 record and a 1.99 earned run average. In 58.2 innings, he has struck out 54 batters and walked just 13.

“This is my first trip ever, so I am looking forward to it. I am really looking forward to it,” Beeler said.

First baseman Chavez is fourth in the league with a team-best .332 batting average. He has 78 hits and is fifth in the league with 35 runs-batted-in.

Cordero, a catcher and third baseman, has a batting average of .286 with six home runs and 27 runs-batted-in.

“This is the first all-star game of my career, so I am glad to be there,” Cordero said.

Hawkins, and outfielder, leads the league in home runs with 12 and is second with 44 runs-batted-in.

Wade has a 4-1 record and an earned run average of 2.71. Wade has pitched 56.1 innings and has struck out 32 batters while walking just seven.

Paulino is the Skeeters’ closer and leads the league with 17 saves. He has an 0.61 earned run average in 29.1 innings.