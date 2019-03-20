Skeeters add Major League muscle to pitching staff

Mitch Talbot, pictured here pitching for the Sugar Land Skeeters in 2017, has been re-signed by the Skeeters for the 2019 season. He spent most of last season in the Cleveland Indians farm system. (Photo by Joe Southern)

The Sugar Land Skeeters have recently re-signed three pitchers with Major League experience.

The trio of right-handers inked in the last couple weeks includes Dallas Beeler, Matt West and Mitch Talbot.

Beeler, 29, joined the Skeeters in 2018 and went 8-2 with a 2.29 ERA in 19 games (14 starts). The Jenks, Okla., native was selected to the 2018 Atlantic League All-Star Game and was also selected as the Atlantic League’s Pitcher of the Month for June, going 5-0 with a 1.60 ERA in five starts throughout the month.

Beeler was one of 12 Skeeters to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization in 2018, joining the Kansas City Royals on July 6. At the time his contract was purchased, Beeler was second in the league with a 1.99 ERA, tied for first with six wins, first with a .165 opponents’ batting average and fifth with 54 strikeouts. He went on to re-join the Skeeters on July 28.

The Chicago Cubs selected Beeler in the 41st round of the 2010 MLB Draft out of Oral Roberts University. He was also selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 37th round of the 2008 MLB Draft out of Jenks High School.

Beeler made his Major League debut with the Cubs in 2014 and also appeared with them in ’15. Through five Major League starts, Beeler is 0-3 with a 6.05 ERA (19.1 IP). Beeler appeared with the Tomateros de Culiacan of the Mexican Pacific Winter League this offseason and went 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA in five starts.

Dallas Beeler had two stints with the Sugar Land Skeeters last season, returning after a short time in the Kansas City Royals farm system. He has re-signed with the Skeeters this season. (Photo by Joe Southern)

Beeler is set to enter his ninth professional season and has gone 44-38 with a 3.63 ERA and 1.294 WHIP in 154 appearances (131 starts) at the professional level.

Talbot, 35, made five starts for the Skeeters in 2018, going 3-1 with a 1.93 ERA, before having his contract purchased by the Cleveland Indians. Talbot made 18 appearances (17 starts) with Triple-A Columbus last season and went 4-5 with a 2.52 ERA and 1.158 WHIP.

The Cedar City, Utah, native made his Skeeters debut in 2017 and went 9-3 with a 3.30 ERA in 21 games. His ERA was the second-lowest of Skeeters pitchers with at least 100 innings pitched that season.

Talbot made his Major League debut with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2008 and also appeared with the Cleveland Indians from 2010-11. Through three Major League seasons, Talbot is 12-19 with a 5.30 ERA in 43 games (232.2 IP). In 2010, he was second on the Indians with 10 wins, third with 159 ⅓ innings pitched and third with 88 strikeouts. His 10 wins in 2010 also placed him second amongst American League rookies.

The Houston Astros drafted Talbot in the 2002 MLB Draft out of Canyon View High School (Cedar City, Utah). Talbot pitched four seasons in the Astros farm system before being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays, with three-time MLB All-Star Ben Zobrist, in July 2006. He was then traded to the Cleveland Indians in December 2009.

Along with the Astros, Rays and Indians, Talbot has also pitched at the affiliated level with the Miami Marlins and New York Mets. He’s pitched at the professional level with the Hanwha Eagles and Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization as well. Talbot first joined the Atlantic League in 2014 with the Long Island Ducks.

Talbot is set to enter his 16th season at the professional level. Through 345 career appearances at the professional level, Talbot is 127-101 with a 3.92 ERA and one save in 1,814 ⅓ innings pitched.

West, 30, joined the Skeeters in May 2018 and was 0-0 with a 0.54 ERA in 17 relief appearances, striking out 19 batters to two walks in 16 ⅔ innings. West threw 13 straight scoreless innings to open his Skeeters career, which was the longest scoreless streak by a Skeeters reliever last season. His 9.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio was third-best of Skeeters pitchers with at least 15 innings pitched last season.

The Houston native was selected by the Texas Rangers in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft out of Bellaire High School (Bellaire, Texas). He made his Major League debut with the Rangers in 2014 and appeared with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015. West is 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA through five games (7 IP) in his MLB career.

West last appeared at the affiliated level in 2016 with Triple-A Oklahoma City (LAD). Along with the Dodgers and Rangers, West also appeared at the affiliated level with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015 with Double-A New Hampshire. Prior to joining the Skeeters in 2018, his last professional appearance came with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball in 2017.

Houston native Matt West has re-signed with the Skeeters this season. Last year he had a 0.54 ERA in 17 relief appearances, striking out 19 batters to two walks in 16 ⅔ innings. (Photo by Joe Southern)

Through eight seasons at the professional level, West is 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA and 20 saves in in 192 games (three starts), averaging 9.0 strikeouts-per-nine-innings.

Skeeters to host player tryouts on April 14

The Sugar Land Skeeters will hold a player tryout beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 14, at Constellation Field. The announcement was made by Skeeters manager Pete Incaviglia and General Manager Tyler Stamm.

The caliber of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball is regarded as one of the highest in all of minor league baseball. That is evidenced by the recently announced three-year exclusive partnership with Major League Baseball to experiment rules and equipment in exchange for TrackMan technology in all eight Atlantic League ballparks. The Atlantic League has sent over 900 players to MLB organizations and the Skeeters alone had 14 contracts purchased by outside professional baseball organizations in 2018.

The Skeeters encourage current and former players alike to register for the tryout, which will be attended by Incaviglia and Skeeters infielder and hitting coach Josh Prince. All registrations should be completed and returned to the Skeeters by Friday, April 12, as the tryout will be capped at 100 participants.

Players interested in registering for the tryout can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tryouts and complete the registration form. Registration is $100 per player. For more information, visit the Skeeters official website (sugarlandskeeters.com) or email ask@sugarlandskeeters.com.

“Any time you can get a group of eager players together with the same goal in mind, it’s an exciting thing,” Incaviglia said. “We’re a league of opportunity and we’re looking forward to being able to provide opportunities for players at this tryout.”