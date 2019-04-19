SKEETERS ANNOUNCE 2019 SPRING TRAINING ROSTER – Skeeters Bringing 18 Former Major Leaguers into Camp

SUGAR LAND, TX — The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced their Spring Training roster for the 2019 season, including 18 former Major Leaguers and 13 returnees from the team’s 2018 Atlantic League Championship squad.

Amongst the Major Leaguers on the Skeeters Spring Training roster are 11-year Major League veterans — and Houston natives — James Loney and Mark Lowe. Loney, who spent most of his career as a first baseman, will appear as a two-way player for the Skeeters, as well as serving as a player-coach. Also, amongst the former Major Leaguers are infielders Cody Asche and Ryan Schimpf and right-handers Kevin McGowan and Christian Bergman.

Returnees from the 2018 roster include catcher Albert Cordero, infielders Alvaro Rondon and Juan Silverio, outfielders Anthony Giansanti and Denis Phipps and right-handers Dallas Beeler, Felipe Paulino, Mitch Talbot, Konner Wade and Matt West.

The Skeeters will play four exhibitions against local junior colleges during Spring Training, with games against San Jacinto, Alvin, Wharton and Galveston. The Skeeters will take on Wharton College on Saturday, April 20, which will be the only game open to the public. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. and admission to Constellation Field will be free.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Skeeters 2019 Spring Training Roster:

Pitchers

RHP Alec Asher*

RHP Dallas Beeler*

RHP Andrew Bellatti*

RHP Christian Bergman*

LHP Cesar Cabral*

RHP Kevin Comer

RHP Miller Diaz

RHP James Dykstra

RHP Lucas Irvine

RHP Stephen Johnson

RHP Jeff Johnson

RHP Mark Lowe*

RHP Jean Machi*

RHP Michael Mariot*

RHP Kevin McGowan*

LHP Roy Merritt (Pitching Coach)

RHP Kevin Munson

RHP Felipe Paulino*

RHP Danny Reynolds

RHP Mitch Talbot*

RHP Konner Wade

RHP Matt West*

Catchers

Albert Cordero

Cody Stanley*

Infielders

Cody Asche*

Ryan Court

James Loney (Player-Coach)*

Jason Martinson

Josh Prince (Hitting Coach)*

Alvaro Rondon

Ryan Schmipf*

Joe Sever

Juan Silveiro

Outfielders

Blair Beck

Anthony Giansanti

C.J. McElroy

Jared Mitchell

Denis Phipps*

*Denotes former Major Leaguer

The Skeeters, winners of the 2018 Atlantic League Championship, open the 2019 season on April 25 at Constellation Field against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Individual tickets, season tickets and mini plans for the 2019 season are currently available and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com, the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field, or by calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487.

