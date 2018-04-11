Skeeters announce promotional give-away schedule

Individual tickets for the upcoming 2018 Sugar Land Skeeters season went on sale Monday, April 9, at Constellation Field and online at SugarLandSkeeters.com. The Sugar Land Skeeters begin the 2018 season at home on Friday, April 27 against the New Britain Bees at 7:05 p.m.

Skeeters 2018 promotional schedule

The 2018 Skeeters promotional schedule features popular giveaways and will once again include fan favorites and weekly promotions. With the return of Margarita and Dollar Dog Monday, fans can enjoy dollar hot dogs and discounted margaritas during every Monday game. Every Monday will also be Military Monday, giving fans with military IDs free admission.

Other returning weekly promotions include Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beer and sodas and post game fireworks shows on Fireworks Friday. Sunday Funday will also return this season, offering a number of family-friendly activities including pre game autographs and catch on the field, as well as post game kids run the bases (sponsored by Dr. Larry Caldwell) every Sunday game. Saturday games throughout the entire season will feature a post game concert or fan giveaway. Tuesdays and Wednesdays will once again offer discounted tickets, with buy-one-get-one field box tickets and half priced groups on Two For Tuesday and free admission for fans 12 and under on Kids in Free Wednesday.

The 2018 season opens on Friday, April 27, with an opening day ceremony welcoming back the Sugar Land Skeeters and a fireworks show following the game. Fans will also receive a 2018 schedule magnet courtesy of Texas Farm Bureau Insurance at the gates. The first 2,000 fans in the gates on Saturday, April 28, will receive a Skeeters baseball cap courtesy of MemberSource Credit Union.

A number of fan-favorite promotions are being brought back for the 2018 season including Memorial Hermann’s Pink in the Park (May 18), Bark in the Park (May 20), and Parrothead Night (June 30). Many new promotions and giveaways will be featured in 2018 as well, including Star Wars Weekend (May 4-5), a Stadium Replica giveaway courtesy of Constellation (June 16), and a Tracy McGrady Bobblehead giveaway presented by Assured Flow Solutions (August 11). This season, fans can also receive a Swatson Star Wars Bobblehead sponsored by Republic Services (May 5) and a Skeeters Puzzle courtesy of Texas Direct Auto (May 19).

There are also a number of promotions geared towards younger Skeeters fans. The TDECU Skeeters Reading Program, which visited 45 schools this offseason, provided 35,000 students with a chance to receive two free tickets by reading four books. Those students who learned how to “Put Their Mind To It” and become a super student with the help of team mascot Swatson can turn in their earned tickets for games on Sunday, April 29, Sunday, May 6, Sunday, May 20, Sunday, June 3, and Monday, June 11.

Once school is out for the summer, the Skeeters will host Super Splash Day on June 13 and July 18. Super Splash Day allows families and youth camps the opportunity to enjoy a day game (11:05 a.m.) while participating in in-game water balloon fights, getting sprayed down with hoses, and other water games. The Skeeters have also partnered up with a number of little leagues for spirit/fundraising nights that will include team parades on the field before the game among other fun activities for the youth players.

For more information about the Sugar Land Skeeters 2018 promotional schedule, tickets, and more, fans are encouraged to visit SugarLandSkeeters.com or call 281-240-4487.

Promotional schedule

The preliminary promotional schedule for the Sugar Land Skeeters 2018 season. Opening day is April 27.

April 27 – Opening Night/Magnet Schedule Giveaway

April 28 – Skeeters Hat Giveaway Sponsored by MemberSource Credit Union (Quantity 2,000)

May 4 – Star Wars Night/Light Sword Giveaway (Sponsored by Memorial Hermann) (Quantity 2,000)

May 5 – Fort Bend Star Family Fun Day/Swatson Star Wars Bobblehead (Sponsored by Republic Services) (Quantity 2,000)

May 19 – Skeeters Puzzle Giveaway (Sponsored by Texas Direct Auto) (Quantity 2,000)

June 2 – Skeeters Bank Giveaway (Sponsored by MemberSource Credit Union) (Quantity 2,000)

June 3 – Brewfest/ Beer Glass Giveaway (Sponsored by Silver Eagle) (Quantity 1,000)

June 16 – Stadium Replica Giveaway (Sponsored by Constellation) (Quantity 2,000)

June 29 – Spazmatics Post Game Concert (Sponsored by Silver Eagle)

June 30 – Team Jersey Giveaway/Parrothead Night w/Post Game Concert (Sponsored by Texas Direct Auto) (Quantity 2,000)

July 14 – Christmas in July/Snow Globe Giveaway, presented by Sugar Land Holiday Lights (Quantity 2,000)

July 28 – Roger Creager Post Game Concert (Sponsored by Silver Eagle)

Aug. 11 – Tracy McGrady Skeeters Bobblehead Giveaway (Sponsored by Assured Flow Solutions) (Quantity 2,000)

Aug. 12 – Football Night/Football Giveaway, sponsored by Fluor (Quantity 1,000)

Aug. 25 – Jack Ingram Post Game Concert (Sponsored by Silver Eagle)

Sept. 1 – Team Card Set Giveaway (Sponsored by Memorial Hermann Ironman) (Quantity 1,000)

Sept. 14 – Spazmatics Post Game Concert (Sponsored by Silver Eagle)