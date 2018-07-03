Skeeters announce unveiling of Sport Court of Texas

The Skeeters unveiled the Sport Court of Texas at Constellation Field last week during the seven-game home stand and race for the pennant against the Lancaster Barnstormers.

The Sport Court of Texas is located beyond the left-center field area at Constellation Field and will be free to all fans in admission at Skeeters games and other special events at Constellation Field. It replaces the Constellation Field Carousel, which was retired after being used for the first six seasons of the franchise’s history.

The Sport Court Of Texas features two basketball hoops, including a regulation 10-foot hoop and an eight-foot hoop for younger participants, along with a state-of-the-art Sport Court playing surface that provides fans with the safest and most enjoyable experience. The playing surface also features several Skeeters logos and protective netting has been placed along the left-center field wall to protect participants from balls leaving the field of play.

Constellation Field is the only venue in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball to offer a Sport Court and is one of only a handful of Minor League baseball venues to include one.

With the new Sport Court of Texas, the Skeeters have many exciting and interactive attractions planned, including free-throw competitions, 3-point challenges, dunk competitions, H-O-R-S-E, Knock Out and much, much more. The Sport Court of Texas adds to Constellation Field’s many one-of-a-kind attractions for loyal fans, including the Wells Fargo Picnic Area, Bud Light Ice House, Splash Pad, Grass Land Seating Area, Insperity Club, Premier Pools and Spas Pavilion, Texas Direct Auto Buzzzz Stop Retail Store, Children’s Memorial Hermann Play Land and more.