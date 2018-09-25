Skeeters Baseball Foundation gives back

The Skeeters Baseball Foundation presented Darla Farmer, Hope For Three executive director, a $1,000 check to provide children interactive, fun and healthy activities. In line with the Foundation’s mission, Hope For Three provides activities for, and support to, families living with autism spectrum disorder. Pictured from the left are Larry Lobue, Skeeters Baseball Foundation president, Jay Miller, Sugar Land Skeeters president, Darla Farmer, Marcie Zlotnik, Sugar Land Skeeters owner and co-founder of the Skeeters Baseball Foundation, Tyler Stamm, Sugar Land Skeeters assistant general manager and Kailee Kubicek, Sugar Land Skeeters executive administrator and director of merchandise. (Submitted photo)