Skeeters beat Blue Crabs 4-1 to regain division lead

The Sugar Land Skeeters defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 4-1 Thursday night in the series opener of a four-game set.

The Skeeters are 36-31 in the second half and now lead York Revolution by one game in the Freedom Division.

Brett Marshall pitched a gem to earn his sixth win of the season. Marshall went seven innings, only giving up a run on four hits with nine strikeouts and a walk. Gaby Hernandez took his 10th loss of the season, giving up four runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and two walks in eight innings of work.

The Skeeters took a 3-0 lead in second starting with Hernandez’s bases loaded walk that allowed Travis Scott to score. Albert Cordero continued to add to the lead with a sac-fly RBI that scored Jeff Dominguez. Rene Tosoni tacked on another run with an RBI single that scored Lance Zawadzki. The Blue Crabs picked up their lone run on a passed ball by Brett Marshall in the fifth that scored Zach Wilson.

Jeremy Barfield extended the lead to 4-1 by belting his 26th homer of the season over the left-center field wall. Derrick Loop sent the Blue Crabs down in order in the ninth to earn his 31st save of the season.

For more info, visit this link

The Skeeters will continue their series with the Blue Crabs tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Michael Nix (2-1, 2.70 ERA) will face off against RHP Daryl Thompson (5-9, 4.67 ERA). Purchase tickets by calling the Skeeters box office at 281-240-4487 or visit www.sugarlandskeeters.com.