Skeeters begin second half of season slowly

After winning the first half of the season division title in dramatic fashion by beating Lancaster in six of their seven game series, the Sugar Land Skeeters have started the second half with an 0-3 record.

Last Week

On Tuesday, the Skeeters showed no effects of their division-winning celebration as they traveled to York and won 10-6. The Skeeters scored four runs in the first inning on Albert Cordero’s grand slam home run and were never threatened. Designated hitter Derek Norris had three hits, and Barrett Barnes, Denis Phipps, and Alvaro Rondon had two hits each.

The Skeeters scored three runs in the fifth inning on Wednesday to overcome a 2-0 deficit and beat York 3-2. Anthony Giansanti blasted a three-run home run to give the Skeeters the win. Matt Sergey allowed one earned run in 5.2 innings to get the win.

On Thursday, York avoided a series sweep by beating the Skeeters 5-2. The Skeeters scored their two runs in the first inning but could not hold on to their lead. Matt Chavez, and Norris had two hits each for the Skeeters.

The first half of the season ended after Thursday’s game. The Skeeters won the Freedom Division with a 41-22 record, three games ahead of Lancaster. The Skeeters won eight of their last 10 games to claim the championship. They will now play in the post-season playoffs in September.

The second half of the season started with the Long Island Ducks beating the Skeeters 12-4. Once again, the Skeeters scored two runs in the first inning, but the Ducks scored five runs in the fifth and six runs in the sixth to smash the Skeeters. Barnes, Colin Walsh, Courtney Hawkins and Rondon had two hits each for the Skeeters.

The Skeeters rallied late on Saturday but could not erase a 6-2 lead as the Ducks won again 7-5. Chavez and Hawkins both had solo home runs for the Skeeters.

The Skeeters fell behind 5-0 on Sunday and scored three runs in the ninth inning, but it wasn’t enough as the Ducks completed the series sweep with a 5-3 win. Walsh and Javier Betancourt had two hits each to lead the Skeeters.

This Week

The Atlantic League All-Star game will be at Long Island on July 11. The Skeeters will play their next home game on Friday, July 13, against the Road Warriors. There will be a fireworks show after the game. Saturday will be Christmas in July. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a snow globe. Sunday is fun day with autographs and giveaways.

Skeeter Bytes

The Chicago Cubs organization purchased the contract of Casey Coleman. He has been assigned to their AAA club in Des Moines.

Right-handed pitcher David Peterson has been signed.

Skeeter of the Week

Courtney Hawkins is the Fort Bend Star Skeeter of the Week. Hawkins had six hits in 17 at-bats for a .353 batting average.

First Half Final Standings

Freedom Division

Sugar Land Skeeters 41-22-0

Lancaster Barnstormers 38-25-3

York Revolution 32-31-9

S. Maryland Blue Crabs 26-37-15

Liberty Division

Somerset Patriots 35-28-0

New Britain Bees 33-30-2

Long Island Ducks 30-33-5

Road Warriors 17-46-18

Second Half Standings

Freedom Division

York Revolution 2-1-0

Lancaster Barnstormers 1-2-1

S. Maryland Blue Crabs 1-2-1

Sugar Land Skeeters 0-3-2

Liberty Division

Somerset Patriots 3-0-0

Long Island Ducks 3-0-0

New Britain Bees 2-1-1

Road Warriors 0-3-3