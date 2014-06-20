Skeeters clinch playoffs in dramatic fashion

The Sugar Land Skeeters clinched the second half Freedom Division title and a playoff sport with a dramatic 6-5 walkoff win over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Friday night.

The Skeeters wrap up the regular season with two more games against Southern Maryland on Saturday and Sunday before hosting York Revolution in the first round of the Atlantic League Playoffs. The win marks the 3rd time the Skeeters have reached the playoffs in franchise history after reaching in 2013 and 2014.

The Blue Crabs opened the scoring with a three-run homer from Michael Snyder. A solo homer from Wilfredo Rodriguez helped the Skeeters cut the deficit to 3-1 in the 5th. Rene Tosoni’s solo homer and Lance Zawadzki’s RBI single in the 6th tied the game back up at 3-3. The Blue Crabs took a 5-3 lead into the 8th but Delwyn Young responded with a two-run shot that tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the 8th. With the bases loaded, Lance Zawadzki pushed the winning run across with an infield single that scored Ricky Hague to give the Skeeters the 6-5 victory.

PLAYOFF INFORMATION:

The first two games of the best-of-five Freedom Division Series at Constellation Field will take place on Tuesday, September 20th and Wednesday, September 21st. The Skeeters would then host Games 1 and 2 of the Atlantic League Championship Series on Tuesday, September 27th and Wednesday, September 28th if they advance from the Division Series. Game times for all potential games are 7:05pm. The “Voice of the Skeeters” Ira Liebman will call all the play-by-play for the Skeeters on ESPN3 for all home games and on Skeetersroad.com for away games.

Freedom Division Championship Series at Constellation Field:

Home Playoff Game 1 – Tuesday, September 20 at Constellation Field, 7:05pm

Home Playoff Game 2 – Wednesday, September 21 at Constellation Field, 7:05pm

Atlantic League Championship Series at Constellation Field – if advancing

Home Playoff Game 1 – Tuesday, September 27 at Constellation Field, 7:05pm

Home Playoff Game 2 – Wednesday, September 28 at Constellation Field, 7:05pm

PLAYOFF TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the TDECU Ticket Office at 281-240-4487, visiting the ticket office at Constellation Field or online at ticketreturn.com.