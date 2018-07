The Sugar Land Skeeters clinched a playoff spot Sunday when they beat the Lancaster Barnstormers. The victory gave them the first half title in the Freedom Division and home field advantage this September in the playoffs. The team celebrated in the clubhouse after the game with cigars, champaign and beer. Pictured above, Kyle Kubitza (without shirt) celebrated his retirement from baseball. At right, Simon Castro and Felipe Paulino light up. (Photos by Joe Southern)