Skeeters clobber Blue Crabs but slip in division standings

Although the Sugar Land Skeeters took five of seven games last week from the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and outscored the visitors 61-27, they still slipped to second place in the Freedom Division behind the Lancaster Barnstormers.

The Barnstormers lead the division and the Atlantic League with a 16-5 record as of Sunday night. The Skeeters are 1.5 games back at 15-7.

The Skeeters started the series with a 14-1 whupping of the Blue Crabs, led by Albert Cordero who went 5-5 and teamed up with Courtney Hawkins for a pair of homers. The Blue Crabs bit back Tuesday night with a 4-2 win. The Skeeters bounced back 6-4 the next night, only to fall again in a slugfest 10-8.

Friday night was the annual Pink in the Park breast cancer awareness night and the Skeeters wearing pink striped jerseys humiliated the Blue Crabs 17-3. Manager Pete Incaviglia even send pitcher Brett Marshall to the plate late in the game. On Saturday it looked like the visitors to Constellation Field would get revenge as the two teams traded leads. That ended when Kyle Kubitza belted a grand slam to give the boys in blue a 10-4 victory over the red-clad Blue Crabs. The Skeeters capped off the series Sunday 4-1.

Stats

First baseman Matt Chavez has seen his batting average dip to .400, placing him third in the league. Fellow infielder Albert Cordero is right behind him at .398. Cordero is also second in the league with five home runs, one dinger behind teammate Courtney Hawkins. Hawkins leads the league in runs-batted-in at 26 with Kyle Kubitza two spots behind him at 21.

Pitcher Mitch Talbot is tied for victories atop the league with three wins. He and Brett Marshall are in a three-way tie for third in the league with a 1.93 ERA. Reliever Felipe Paulino leads the league in saves with six so far.

Schedule

After a travel day Monday, the Skeeters took to the road for a week. The will take on Liberty Division leaders Somerset Patriots for three games, followed by three with the New Britain Bees. They will return to Constellation Field for three games against the Long Island Ducks and three against the York Revolution.

The June 1 game against York is Boy Scout night and Superhero night, complete with a comic book giveaway and Friday night fireworks. The June 2 game includes a Skeeters bank giveaway, followed by a beer glass giveaway that Sunday for Brewfest.

Transactions

On Wednesday, Colin Walsh was placed on the disabled list. Pitcher Matt West was signed on Thursday. On Friday the Skeeters released pitcher Tyler Badamo and picked up infielder Rolando Gomez.

Skeeter of the Week

Leading the Atlantic League with 26 RBIs and enjoying a grand slam home run last week powers Kyle Kubitza into the spotlight as the Fort Bend Star’s Skeeter of the Week.