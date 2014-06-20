Skeeters crush Ducks in first championship game

Powered by a pair of two-run homers in the fourth inning, the Sugar Land Skeeters walloped the Long Island Ducks 7-1 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series at Constellation Field.

The Skeeters are now 4-0 in the 2016 postseason and riding an eight-game winning streak. Jake Hale earned his first win of the postseason after going six innings, only giving up a run on seven hits with four strikeouts and a walk. Bobby Blevins picked up his first loss of the postseason after giving up six runs on nine hits with one strikeout and a walk in just four innings of work.

The Skeeters got on the board in the bottom of the first with RBI singles from Delwyn Young and Lance Zawadzki that made it a 2-0 lead. Ruben Gotay grounded into a double play in the top of the second, scoring Lew Ford to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Juan Martinez’ two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth extended the Skeeters lead to 4-1. Jeremy Barfield added a two-run blast of his own that pushed it to 6-1. Martinez tacked on another run and his third RBI of the night on a base hit in the seventh that scored Lance Zawadzki to make it 7-1.

Game 2 between the Skeeters and Ducks will take place tonight beginning at 7:05 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Michael Nix (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the mound against Matt Larkins (0-1, 22.50 ERA).