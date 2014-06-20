xanax 5 5 5 tv 1003 generic xanax xanax pre employment drug test

Skeeters crush Ducks in first championship game

Photo by Joe Southern Sugar Land Skeeters pitcher Jake Hale earned his first postseason victory Tuesday night after going six innings, only giving up a run on seven hits with four strikeouts and a walk. The Skeeters beat the Long Island Ducks 7-1 to open the Atlantic League Championship Series.

Photo by Joe Southern
Sugar Land Skeeters pitcher Jake Hale earned his first postseason victory Tuesday night after going six innings, only giving up a run on seven hits with four strikeouts and a walk. The Skeeters beat the Long Island Ducks 7-1 to open the Atlantic League Championship Series.

Powered by a pair of two-run homers in the fourth inning, the Sugar Land Skeeters walloped the Long Island Ducks 7-1 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series at Constellation Field.

The Skeeters are now 4-0 in the 2016 postseason and riding an eight-game winning streak. Jake Hale earned his first win of the postseason after going six innings, only giving up a run on seven hits with four strikeouts and a walk. Bobby Blevins picked up his first loss of the postseason after giving up six runs on nine hits with one strikeout and a walk in just four innings of work.

The Skeeters got on the board in the bottom of the first with RBI singles from Delwyn Young and Lance Zawadzki that made it a 2-0 lead. Ruben Gotay grounded into a double play in the top of the second, scoring Lew Ford to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Photo by Joe Southern Long Island Duck Fehlandt Lentini was ruled safe at second after a steal despite being tagged by Josh Prince. The Skeeters went on to beat the Ducks 7-1 to open the Atlantic League Championship Series Tuesday at Constellation Field.

Photo by Joe Southern
Long Island Duck Fehlandt Lentini was ruled safe at second after a steal despite being tagged by Josh Prince. The Skeeters went on to beat the Ducks 7-1 to open the Atlantic League Championship Series Tuesday at Constellation Field.

Juan Martinez’ two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth extended the Skeeters lead to 4-1. Jeremy Barfield added a two-run blast of his own that pushed it to 6-1. Martinez tacked on another run and his third RBI of the night on a base hit in the seventh that scored Lance Zawadzki to make it 7-1.

For more info on Game 1, visit this link

Game 2 between the Skeeters and Ducks will take place tonight beginning at 7:05 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Michael Nix (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the mound against Matt Larkins (0-1, 22.50 ERA). Purchase tickets for the Game 2 of the Championship Series by calling the Skeeters box office at 281-240-4487 or visit sugarlandskeeters.com.

