Skeeters drop series to Ducks, take on Blue Crabs in final home stand

The Sugar Land Skeeters were defeated by the Long Island Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night to drop to 35-31 in the second half.

Sugar Land remains tied with York Revolution for first place in the Freedom Division fo the Atlantic League.

The Ducks took a 3-0 lead in the 1st on Cody Puckett’s RBI double and Ruben Gotay’s RBI single. Beamer Weems put Sugar Land on the board and cut the deficit to 3-1 with an RBI single in the 2nd that scored Lance Zawadzki. The Skeeters tied it up in the 3rd with Delwyn Young’s RBI single that scored Jeff Dominguez. Wilfredo Rodriguez followed by grounding into a double play that allowed Rene Tosoni to score.

The Ducks took a 4-3 lead in the 7th with Anthony Vega’s solo homer. Despite allowing Travis Scott to reach on a single, Todd Coffey got Johan Limonta to ground into a double play to secure his 25th save of the season.

For more info, visit: http://www.pointstreak.com/baseball/boxscore.html?gameid=328434

The Skeeters will open up their final home stand of the regular season against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Thursday night beginning at 7:05 p.m. Brett Marshall (5-6, 4.74 ERA) will take the mound for the Skeeters. The Blue Crabs have not announced a starter. To purchase tickets, call the Skeeters box office at 281-240-4487 or visit sugarlandskeeters.com.