xanax day after valium buy valium online valium tremors

valium and xanax for sale diazepam 5mg valium hair follicle test

xanax 2090 bar buy xanax xanax for amphetamine withdrawal

farmakokinetik obat valium buy diazepam online buy diazepam online Mobile

drug interactions lyrica valium order valium can valium reduce anxiety

exercicio sobre cubo da soma de dois termos buy soma a soma dos angulos externos de um pentagono

drug withdrawal symptoms xanax buy xanax still anxious on xanax

ambien stroke patients buy ambien ambien no prior prescription

temazepam with valium buy valium volume price analysis pdf

soma while php soma 350 mg robinson club soma bay ägypten wetter

Skeeters drop series to Ducks, take on Blue Crabs in final home stand

Photo by Joe Southern Travis Scott and Long Island Ducks catcher Mike Dowd watch as a ball goes foul during Tuesday’s game at Constellation Field. The Sugar Land Skeeters dropped two of three games to the Ducks but remain tied with the York Revolution for first place in the second half standings in the Freedom Division. The Skeeters have four games remaining against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in their fight for a playoff spot.

Photo by Joe Southern
Travis Scott and Long Island Ducks catcher Mike Dowd watch as a ball goes foul during Tuesday’s game at Constellation Field. The Sugar Land Skeeters dropped two of three games to the Ducks but remain tied with the York Revolution for first place in the second half standings in the Freedom Division. The Skeeters have four games remaining against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in their fight for a playoff spot.

The Sugar Land Skeeters were defeated by the Long Island Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night to drop to 35-31 in the second half.

Sugar Land remains tied with York Revolution for first place in the Freedom Division fo the Atlantic League.

The Ducks took a 3-0 lead in the 1st on Cody Puckett’s RBI double and Ruben Gotay’s RBI single. Beamer Weems put Sugar Land on the board and cut the deficit to 3-1 with an RBI single in the 2nd that scored Lance Zawadzki. The Skeeters tied it up in the 3rd with Delwyn Young’s RBI single that scored Jeff Dominguez. Wilfredo Rodriguez followed by grounding into a double play that allowed Rene Tosoni to score.

The Ducks took a 4-3 lead in the 7th with Anthony Vega’s solo homer. Despite allowing Travis Scott to reach on a single, Todd Coffey got Johan Limonta to ground into a double play to secure his 25th save of the season.

For more info, visit: http://www.pointstreak.com/baseball/boxscore.html?gameid=328434

The Skeeters will open up their final home stand of the regular season against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Thursday night beginning at 7:05 p.m. Brett Marshall (5-6, 4.74 ERA) will take the mound for the Skeeters. The Blue Crabs have not announced a starter. To purchase tickets, call the Skeeters box office at 281-240-4487 or visit sugarlandskeeters.com.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright © 2011 by Fortbendstar.com | All rights reserved.