Skeeters Foundation hosts third annual kickball tournament

On Oct. 1, the Skeeters Foundation hosted its third annual Skeeters Baseball Foundation Kickball Classic at Constellation Field, bringing local businesses together for a fun-filled day of kickball competition in support of the Foundation.

The Skeeters Baseball Foundation raised $50,000 with 28 corporate sponsored teams and over 500 players participating in the Kickball Classic. The Foundation hosted preliminary games prior to Sugar Land Skeeters baseball games from Sept. 12-15 on the Constellation Stadium field to determine seeding.

The double elimination tournament returned to Constellation Field on Oct. 1 for the championship rounds. At the conclusion of the tournament the Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey/Sterling McCall Lexus team captured the championship and took home the Carl Favre Memorial Trophy for first place.

Flour Cares, “Boom Town” finished in second place. The Snowdrop Foundation (sponsored by Texas Direct Auto) grabbed the prize for best team name with “Don’t Stop BaLLieving” and Pisula Development’s Team, “2 Legit 2 Kick”, won the best costume award.

The Skeeters Baseball Foundation Classic would not have been possible without the hard work of its foundation board members led by Cynthia Bartholomew, the Sugar Land Skeeters front office, vendors, volunteers, and corporate sponsors. Constellation was the Imperial Sponsor of the event, RLM Advisory Group LLC was the Platinum Underwriter and Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP was the Gold Underwriter.

Planning for the 2017 Skeeters Baseball Foundation Kickball Classic has begun and dates for the tournament will be announced shortly.

For information on how to get involved and sponsorship opportunities, please visit the foundation page at www.sugarlandskeeters.com.