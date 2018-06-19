Skeeters gain ground on Lancaster with showdown looming

The Sugar Land Skeeters won five of seven games against the Road Warriors last week, improving their record to 29-18, two games behind the Lancaster Barnstormers.

Last Monday, the Road Warriors outhit the Skeeters 10-4 and came away with a 4-3 win in 10 innings. The Skeeters tied the game in the bottom of the ninth when Alvaro Rondon scored on Courtney Hawkins’ sacrifice fly out, but Chris Rivera led off the 10th inning with a home run to give the Road Warriors the win.

On Tuesday, Casey Coleman pitched seven innings of shutout ball, and Matt West and Felipe Paulino preserved the shutout as the Skeeters won 3-0. Matt Chavez and Derek Norris had two hits each to lead the Skeeters.

On Wednesday, the Road Warriors scored five runs in the third inning and went on to win 7-4. For the Skeeters, Rondon was 3-4 with one run-batted-in.

The Skeeters came back on Thursday to claim a 3-1 win. Anthony Giansanti and Chavez had two hits each, and Dallas Beeler improved his record to 3-1 by pitching six innings of one-run ball.

On Friday, Norris hit his fourth home run of the season, and Giansanti and Hawkins chipped in with two hits each as the Skeeters won 4-3.

On Saturday, Giansanti scored on a walk-off wild pitch in the ninth inning to give the Skeeters a 2-1 win. Denis Phipps went 2-4 with one run-batted-in, and James Russell pitched six innings of shutout ball for the Skeeters.

In the final game of the home stand on Sunday, the Skeeters scored three runs on Albert Cordero’s home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull out a 7-4 win. Felipe Paulino picked up his 14th save of the season and Rondon, Colin Walsh, Norris and Kyle Kubitza each had two hits for the Skeeters.

Schedule

This week the Skeeters play three games at Long Island and three games at York, before returning home on Monday, June 25, for a seven-game show-down with the Lancaster Barnstormers. This series will probably decide the winner of the first half of the season.

Promotions

Mondays are margarita and dollar dog nights, with the military getting in free. Tuesday is two for Tuesday where you get a free field box ticket with the purchase of a field box seat. On Wednesdays kids get in free. Thursday is Thirsty Thursday with $2 beer and sodas. Friday is ’80s night with a post-game concert from the Spazmatics and fireworks. It is also Women Veterans Night. Saturday is Parrothead Night with a a team jersey giveaway and a post-game concert with Jerry Diaz and Hannah’s Reef. On Sunday, July 1, kids can play catch on the field before the game and run the bases after the game.

All-Star vote

All-Star voting is underway until June 30. The 2018 All-Star game will be played at Long Island on July 11. To vote, go to www.AtlanticLeague.com/allstarvoting.

Potential All-Stars are Courtney Hawkins who leads the league with nine home runs and is second with 36 runs-batted-in. Kubitza is third in the league with six home runs and fourth in the league with 27 RBI’s. Matt Chavez is fourth in the league with a .341 batting average. Dallas Beeler is second in the league with a 1.90 earned run average, and Felipe Paulino leads the league with 14 saves.

Skeeter of the Week

Alvaro Rondon is the Fort Bend Star Skeeter of the Week. Rondon was 9-23 at the plate for a .391 average.

First Half Standings

Freedom Division

Lancaster Barnstormers 30-15-0

Sugar Land Skeeters 29-18-2

York Revolution 22-23-8

Maryland Blue Crabs 19-27-11.5

Liberty Division

Somerset Patriots 27-19-0

Long Island Ducks 25-21-2

New Britain Bees 21-26-6.5

Road Warriors 11-35-16