Skeeters go 3-3 on the road

After going 3-3 in six games against two teams on the road, the Sugar Land Skeeters are returning to the friendly confines of Constellation Field for six games against a pair of formidable opponents.

The Skeeters (18-10) will host the Long Island Ducks (14-13) for three games, followed by three with the York Revolution (13-12).

Last week the Skeeters got off to a rough start as the Somerset Patriots (17-8) brought a brutal 9-1 end to the Skeeters three-game win streak. The damage continued the next night when the Patriots prevailed 2-1. Refusing to give up, the Skeeters avoided the sweep by beating Somerset 3-1.

From there the Skeeters traveled to New Britain, Conn., to take on a familiar foe in the Bees. Sugar Land extended their win streak to seven games against the Bees this season with a 4-1 victory. The next night, however, the Bees stung back by plating six runs in the first inning and then holding on for an 8-3 win.

Things bounced back the Skeeters way in the rubber game Sunday with a Derek Norris grand slam that helped propel the Skeeters to a 9-1 victory. Brett Marshall got the win over former Skeeter Tyler Badamo, who was released on May 18 and picked up by the Bees.

Stats

Catcher Albert “Coco” Cordero is now leading the Skeeters at the plate with a .393 average. First baseman Matt Chavez continues to see his phenomenal start slide back to mere mortal levels at .354. Outfielder Courtney Hawkins leads the team and the league in home runs with seven and runs-batted-in with 28.

On the mound, Brett Marshall leads the Skeeters in several categories. He is a batter shy of 30 innings pitched, has 24 strikeouts and a 2.12 average. Closer Felipe Paulino leads the league with eight saves. He has 11 strikeouts to five hits and no aearned runs.

Schedule

This week the Skeeters have three games against the Long Island Ducks and three against the York Revolution. They get Monday off and then travel to the Somerset Patriots for three games in two days (Wednesday doubleheader). After another day off the head to Southern Maryland to play the Blue Crabs. They return home for seven games against the Road Warriors, a league-operated traveling team.

The June 1 game against York is Boy Scout night and Superhero night, complete with a comic book giveaway and Friday night fireworks. The June 2 game includes a Skeeters bank giveaway, followed by a beer glass giveaway that Sunday for Brewfest.

Transactions

The Skeeters announced that the contracts of right-handers Alejandro Chacin and Mitch Talbot have been purchased by Major League organizations. Chacin has been assigned to Double-A Pensacola for the Cincinnati Reds, while Talbot reported to Triple-A Columbus for the Cleveland Indians organization.

In their place, the Skeeters have signed former Major Leaguer Casey Coleman and Tyler Levine. Coleman, a 30-year-old lefty, played for the Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, and Seattle Mariners. Levine, 25, a righty, spent last season with the Ducks.

Skeeter of the Week

Derek Norris brings home the Fort Bend Star Skeeter of the week honors for his heroics at the plate. In addition to hitting a grand slam, he had a solo shot in a loss to the Patriots and was 2-3 with two doubles and two RBIs in the loss to the Bees.

First Half Standings

Freedom Division

W L GB

Lancaster Barnstormers 18 8 0

Sugar Land Skeeters 18 10 1

York Revolution 13 12 4.5 Maryland Blue Crabs 10 17 8.5

Liberty Division

-W L GB-

Somerset Patriots 17 8 0

Long Island Ducks 14 13 4

New Britain Bees 10 18 8.5

Road Warriors 7 21 11.5