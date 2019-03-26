Skeeters ink three more pitchers

The Sugar Land Skeeters announced that they’ve re-signed right-hander Konner Wade and added former Major League right-handers Kevin McGowan and Tyler Wagner to the team.

Wade, 27, first joined the Skeeters in 2018, going 8-6 with a 3.10 ERA in 27 games, logging a team-high 136 ⅔ innings pitched. Wade, who was selected to the 2018 Atlantic League All-Star Game, was third in the Atlantic League in innings pitched, fourth in ERA and tied for 10th in wins.

Out of Atlantic League pitchers with at least 100 innings pitched in 2018, Wade’s 19 walks allowed were the second fewest. Wade threw a shutout in Game 2 of the Atlantic League Championship Series on Sept. 26 against the Long Island Ducks, striking out 11 without allowing a walk. It was the highest single-game strikeout total and the first-ever shutout in Skeeters postseason history.

Wade spent the 2018-19 offseason with the Venados de Mazatlán of the Mexican Pacific Winter League and logged a 2.14 ERA and 1.262 WHIP in eight starts while going 5-1.

The Colorado Rockies selected Wade in the seventh round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of the University of Arizona. The Arizona Diamondbacks also selected him in the 35th round of the 2010 MLB Draft out of Chaparral High School (Scottsdale, Ariz.). Wade has spent all five of his seasons at the affiliated level in the Rockies farm system, reaching as high as Double-A. He’s gone 29-35 with a 4.05 ERA in 137 games (89 starts) at the affiliated level, averaging just 2.1 walks-per-nine-innings.

While at Arizona, Wade was selected as a Louisville Slugger Preseason All-American in 2013 and was selected to the College World Series All-Tournament Team in 2012.

Kevin McGowan

McGowan, 27, spent the 2018 campaign with Triple-A Las Vegas and Double-A Binghamton (New York Mets), going a combined 6-5 with a 4.68 ERA in 33 games, including seven starts. McGowan made his Major League debut in 2017 with the New York Mets, recording a 5.19 ERA in eight relief appearances, spanning 8 ⅔ innings pitched.

The Mets selected McGowan in the 13th round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Franklin Pierce University (Rindge, N.H.). He’s spent all six seasons of his professional career at the affiliated within the Mets Minor League system, going 30-31 with a 4.04 ERA in 183 games (57 starts).

McGowan was selected as a South Atlantic League Mid-Season All-Star in 2014 with High-A Savannah. He’s the nephew of former Boston College standout and former San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox Minor League infielder, Sean McGowan.

Tyler Wagner

Wagner, 28, spent his 2018 season with Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock in the Texas Rangers farm system and went a combined 2-7 with a 4.76 ERA in 25 games (18 starts). He’s spent the offseason with the Leones del Caracas of the Venezuelan Winter League, going 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA in six outings (21.2 IP).

The Milwaukee Brewers took Wagner in the fourth round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of the University of Utah. He made his Major League debut with the Brewers in 2015 and also appeared at the Major League level with the Arizona Diamondbacks in ‘16. Through two MLB seasons, Wagner has gone 1-2 with a 4.94 ERA in six games (three starts).

Wagner is set to appear in his eighth professional season. He’s 43-49 with a 3.86 ERA and four saves in 171 career professional appearances (814.1 IP). The Las Vegas, Nev., native was rated as the Brewers’ No. 9 prospect prior to the 2015 season, per Baseball America, and the Diamondbacks’ No. 10 prospect prior to the 2016 season, per MLBPipeline.com. He was selected to the Florida State League Mid-Season All-Star in 2014 with High-A Brevard County and a Southern League Mid-Season All-Star in 2015 with Double-A Biloxi.

Wagner won the Southern League ERA title in 2015, recording a 2.25 ERA with Double-A Biloxi. He was also selected as an MiLB.com Organizational All-Star in 2014 with the Brewers. While at Utah, Wagner was selected First-Team All-Mountain West Conference as a reliever in 2011. He’s Utah’s all-time career leader with 17 saves.

