Skeeters lead Freedom Division after up-and-down road trip

The Sugar Land Skeeters made their first trip to North Carolina last week, taking on the new High Point Rockers for the inaugural homestand at BB&T Point Stadium before sellout crowds.

The crowds went home happy as the Rockers blanked the Skeeters 3-0 in the first game on Thursday and then downed the defending Atlantic League champions 3-1 on Friday. The Skeeters rebounded on Sunday, sweeping a double-header following a rainout on Saturday, 5-3 and 8-4.

The Sugar Land Skeeters began last week wrapping up their opening homestand against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. The Skeeters won the seven-game series four games to three.

Through Sunday, the Skeeters lead the Freedom Division by a game over the Barnstormers with 6-5 record.

The Skeeters were off Monday and were then scheduled to play a pair of games against the Lancaster Barnstormers. The team returns to Constellation Field on Friday for three games against the Long Island Ducks and seven against the York Revolution. Every Friday night features post-game fireworks and Saturday features a Game of Thrones/Pete Incaviglia bobblehead giveaway.

Skeeters News

The season barely two weeks old and already the Skeeters have lost three players to Major League call-ups. The contract of outfielder and former Major Leaguer Cody Asche has been purchased by the Boston Red Sox.

Right-hander Andrew Bellatti had his contract purchased by the New York Yankees on April 27 and right-hander Christian Bergman had his contract purchased by the Seattle Mariners on April 15, before the regular season began. The Skeeters had 14 contracts purchased by outside professional baseball organizations in 2018, including 12 by MLB organizations, which were both franchise single-season records.

Skeeter of the Week

With seven runs off 14 hits and four RBIs, Juan Silverio is one of the team leaders with a .362 batting average.

Atlantic League standings

Wins – Losses – Games back

Freedom Division

Sugar Land Skeeters 6-5-0

Lancaster Barnstormers 4-5-1

York Revolution 4-5-1

Maryland Blue Crabs 3-6-2

Liberty Division

Somerset Patriots 6-2-0

Long Island Ducks 7-3-0

High Point Rockers 5-5-2

New Britain Bees 2-6-4