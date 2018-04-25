Skeeters make changes to improve fan experience

At the end of last season the Sugar Land Skeeters conducted a customer service survey of fans and as a result have made some major changes to enhance the game day experience at Constellation Field.

The Skeeters on the field

Fans are going to see some changes to the Skeeters baseball team. Pete Incaviglia is the new field manager, leading the charge to another Atlantic League championship. Also, fans will see many new faces on the playing field, like former Houston Astros Willy Taveras and Luke Scott. In addition to Tavares and Scott, the Skeeters will feature many other talented players with Major League service time. Skeeters fans will also have more opportunities to interact with the team during the 2018 season.

Team Store – The Buzz Stop

Skeeters fans will be excited to see the items in the team store for the 2018 season. Fans will be able to choose from options of new t-shirts, hats, outerwear and golf shirts. Also, a new Swatson pack has been added to the inventory, and each home stand there will be an “Item of the Game.” During each home stand, a store item will be available at a discount to fans.

New Skeeters website and social media presence

The Skeeters are excited to roll out a new team website for the 2018 season that’s more user-friendly and looks great. Fans will have easier access to Skeeters news and information, along with a smoother process for purchasing tickets. In addition to the new website, fans will see new social media posts and content. In addition to the popular Skeeters Dish, we will bring new shows to keep fans further informed about the team and everything else going on at Constellation Field.

Food and beverage

Legends has worked hard during the offseason to make improvements in food quality, service and new menu items. Legends has made changes to its processes, ensuring our fans’ orders will get out faster and getting you back to your seat to enjoy the game. Also, Chef Eric Robison has created new concession items fans will definitely enjoy. A few of those items include chicken wings, buffalo chicken dumplings, tamales and wine on tap.

Fan experience

The Skeeters operations staff has worked on many areas of the ballpark this offseason and one of the areas of concern from fans was the audio levels during the game. The audio system has been recalibrated and damaged speakers have been repaired. This season, fans will enjoy more fun videos on the Texas-sized video board, along with more crowd interactions during the game and between innings.

50/50 raffle

Something new that fans will see this season is the 50/50 raffle at Constellation Field. Fans can purchase raffle tickets and a random winner will be drawn and receive half of the proceeds raised from ticket purchases. The other half of the proceeds will go to the Skeeters Baseball Foundation to be donated back to the community.