Skeeters playing this weekend, donating proceeds to storm relief

By Joe Southern

The Sugar Land Skeeters will host the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at Constellation Field in a four game weekend series beginning on Friday, Sept. 1, at 7:05 p.m.

All events including the Best Buddies Jersey Auction and fireworks previously scheduled for Friday will be postponed to a date to be named later. Throughout the homestand parking will be free of charge and the $15 tickets will be discounted to $5. However, fans are encouraged to contribute beyond the ticket price to support Fort Bend County disaster relief efforts in conjunction with the Skeeters Baseball Foundation. The Skeeters organization will also be matching all donations up to $50,000. The Skeeters are giving free admission to all first responders with I.D. for the remaining home games this season.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, the first 2,000 fans through gates will receive a Skeeters Lunch Box courtesy of Texas Direct Auto. In addition, camo hats courtesy of Republic Services will be given to the first 2,000 fans in attendance on Sunday, Sept. 3. Fans may still enjoy Sunday Funday activities including pregame catch on the field, player autographs, and post game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Dr. Larry Caldwell. First pitch will be at 6:05 p.m. for both weekend games.

Fans are encouraged to bring their furry friends to the ballpark for Bark in the Park on Monday, September 4th at 2:05 PM. Fans can also enjoy dollar hot dogs and discounted margaritas in honor of Dollar Dog/Margarita Monday.

The Skeeters welcome the community to Constellation Field this weekend in hopes of providing a sense of normalcy and family entertainment in the midst of Hurricane Harvey.

LAST WEEK

(Editor’s note: Due to Hurricane Harvey, this report on the Sugar Land Skeeters contains information on games played through Thursday, Aug. 24.)

The Sugar Land Skeeters have continued their streak of one-run games, this time coming up on the losing end during a four-game series at the Long Island Ducks.

The Skeeters were 1-3 against the Ducks, winning their lone game 6-3 on Wednesday, making it the only game in nine since Aug. 15 decided by more than one run. Leading the charge for the Skeeters against the Ducks is outfielder Caleb Ramsey, who belted a three-run homer on Thursday and went 2-4 with a solo homer on Tuesday.

Player/coach Travis Scott had a two-run homer on Monday and along with Ramsey is hitting .333 for the last seven days. For the season, Scott leads the Skeeters with 10 home runs and 52 RBIs. Wilfredo Rodriguez has been a hitting machine for the Skeeters in the last week with a .476 average. He leads the team with a season average of .339.

On the mound, pitcher Sean Gleason notched the team’s lone win in Long Island. He went six inning, giving up five hits and getting five strike outs for a 4.88 ERA. Reliever Felipe Paulino leads the team in overall ERA at 2.25 and has a 4-3 record on the year.

BROADCAST NOTE

Brett Dolan, who has been part of the Skeeters broadcast for the last four seasons, has been hired as the lead television broadcaster for the Razorback Sports Network. Brett served as a play-by-play and color analyst for the Sugar Land Skeeters alongside Skeeters lead broadcaster Ira Liebman. At Arkansas, Dolan will serve as the primary announcer for games produced by RSN and aired on SEC Network platforms, most notably for the Razorbacks’ baseball and basketball teams.

Skeeter of the Week

Caleb Ramsey earns Skeeter of the Week honors again for his timely hits and home runs to help keep the Skeeters close in so many tight games.