Skeeters playoff tickets on sale today

Sugar Land could host first two games in both division and championship series

The Sugar Land Skeeters announced today that individual and group tickets for the

upcoming 2016 Atlantic League Playoffs go on sale today, Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The Skeeters conclude their regular season schedule at home this week with one game remaining against the Long Island Ducks tonight at 7:05 p.m. and a four game series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs beginning Thursday, Sept. 15 and the final game on Sunday, Sept. 18 starting at 6:05 p.m.

The Skeeters must win the second half of the Freedom Division or finish first in the wild card standings to advance to the playoffs. The Skeeters are currently tied for first place in the Freedom Division with York Revolution (Skeeters hold the tie breaker) and have a one game lead over the New Britain Bees in the wild card standings.

The Skeeters would host the York Revolution (winners of the first half) the first two games of the best-of-five Freedom Division Series at Constellation Field on Tuesday, Sept. 20 and Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Skeeters would then host Games 1 and 2 of the Atlantic League Championship Series on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Wednesday, Sept. 28 if they advance from the Division Series. Game times for all potential games are 7:05 p.m. The “Voice of the Skeeters” Ira Liebman will call all the play-by-play for the Skeeters on ESPN3 for all home games and on Skeetersroad.com for away games.

Playoff ticket information

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the TDECU Ticket Office at 281-240-4487, visiting the ticket office at Constellation Field or online at ticketreturn.com.

Prices For Individual and Group Tickets:

Individual Tickets – (taxes included)

Grassland – $7

Field Box – $10

Diamond Deck – $15

Imperial Box and Insperity Club – $35.

Group Tickets (15 or more and taxes included)

Grassland – $5

Field Box – $7

Party Suites – (25 tickets and includes food -$1,000)

For more information about Atlantic League playoff tickets and how to purchase please call the Skeeters box office at 281-240-4487 or visit the Skeeters website at sugarlandskeeters.com.