Skeeters’ pro league start delayed until July 10

Baseball fans in Fort Bend County will have to wait a little bit longer to watch their favorite pastime in person.

Citing a rapid rise in cases of COVID-19 around county and Houston region, the start of the Sugar Land Skeeters’ Constellation Energy League has been postponed until June 10, according to a Monday news release from the local minor league team. The four-team league created by the Skeeters was originally set to begin play this Friday.

As of Tuesday, county health officials had reported 3,722 cases of COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus strain. There have been at least 53 deaths caused by the disease, while 1,298 patients have recovered.

“This is not a decision our organization entered into lightly,” Skeeters owner Kevin Zlotnik said. “But our overriding priority is the safety of our players, fans and staff. We’ve received all the approvals to open this weekend and remain confident in our safety protocols, but saw no downside in delaying one week.”

Sugar Land previously announced its break from the independent Atlantic League in order to host a four-team professional league. Seven games will be played at Constellation Field each week for a total of 28 games per team. According to the Skeeters, single games are anticipated to be played on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with doubleheaders scheduled most Saturdays and Sundays.

Parking will be included with every ticket in order to limit contact between fans and team employees.

According to the Skeeters, there will be approximately 1,800 seats available for any given game, with seats assigned based on best available in accordance with federal and state guidelines regarding the spread of COVID-19. The state of Texas currently permits gatherings up to 50 percent of a sports venue’s capacity.