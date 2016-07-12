Skeeters put mini plans, group tickets on sale

The Sugar Land Skeeters recently announced that mini plans and group tickets for the upcoming 2017 season are now available to the public.

Four different mini plans are available, including 14-game plans for Friday Night Fireworks, weekends, and weekdays, as well as the Pick 8 Plan. Mini plans give fans a fun and affordable way to be a part of Skeeters baseball all season long.

Each 14-game plan includes Opening Day on April 20, when the Skeeters open the season against the Bridgeport Bluefish. Mini plans guarantee seats to the biggest games and promotions of the season and eliminate waiting in line to purchase tickets.

The Friday Night Fireworks plan ensures fans postgame Friday fireworks shows at Constellation Field, while the weekend and weekday plans allow fans to enjoy a number of promotions and giveaways all season long. The Pick 8 Plan gives fans the opportunity to select and reserve seats for eight games of their choice.

The Skeeters are also offering Flex Books for the 2017 campaign, which allow fans to choose the games they attend while receiving a discounted gate price. For just $110, fans will receive 10 undated ticket vouchers that can be redeemed at the ticket office for field box seats for any game and in any amount based on availability.

Group tickets offer easy and affordable fun for any group outing at Constellation Field. Groups will have their name displayed on the Texas-sized video board during the game and have a variety of options, including all-you-can-eat options, picnic area, private party suites, and accommodations for larger groups. Group tickets also allow organizations the opportunity to raise money through the Skeeters fundraising programs. Tickets start as low as $7.50 for groups of 20 or more.

Game times and a full promotional schedule will be released at a later date. Season tickets for the 2017 campaign are on sale now. Fans who wish to purchase group tickets or mini plans for the 2017 season may visit SugarLandSkeeters.com or call the TDECU Ticket Office at 281-240-4487.