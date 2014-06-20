Skeeters rally past Revs in Game 1
The Sugar Land Skeeters defeated York Revolution 7-5 in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Freedom Division Series on Tuesday night.
With the victory, the Skeeters are now 4-0 against York in postseason play, having swept them in the 2014 divisional series.
The Revolution took a 1-0 lead in the 2nd on Travis Witherspoon’s RBI single. Rene Tosoni tied it back up in the bottom of the 3rd with a sacrifice fly that scored Juan Martinez. Wilfredo Rodriguez put the Skeeters on top in the 4th with a two-run homer that made it 3-1.
Kevin Rivers cut the deficit to 3-2 with his solo homer in the 5th. Delwyn Young responded in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI single that scored Jeremy Barfield to make it a 4-2 ballgame.
The Revolution went back up 5-4 with Travis Witherspoon’s RBI single and Kevin Rivers’ two-run single. With two outs in the 7th, the Skeeters took a 6-5 lead after a throwing error by Revolution third baseman Bryan Pounds allowed two runs to score. Juan Martinez tacked on an insurance run with a solo shot in the 8th. Derrick Loop ran into some trouble but managed to get Michael Rockett to ground into a double play to record his 1st save of the postseason.
For more information, visit www.pointstreak.com/baseball/boxscore.html?gameid=376896.
Game 2 between the Skeeters and Revolution will be played Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Aaron Thompson (9-5, 3.98 ERA) will take the mound against Micah Owings (7-6, 4.30 ERA).