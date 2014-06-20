taking valium to bali diazepam 5mg will valium show up on drug test

Skeeters rally past Revs in Game 1

Skeeters second baseman Josh Prince throws to first for a double play in the second inning after tagging out York’s Bryan Pounds during Game 1 of the Freedom Division Series Tuesday night at Constellation Field. The Skeeters won 7-5.

The Sugar Land Skeeters defeated York Revolution 7-5 in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Freedom Division Series on Tuesday night.

With the victory, the Skeeters are now 4-0 against York in postseason play, having swept them in the 2014 divisional series.

The Revolution took a 1-0 lead in the 2nd on Travis Witherspoon’s RBI single. Rene Tosoni tied it back up in the bottom of the 3rd with a sacrifice fly that scored Juan Martinez. Wilfredo Rodriguez put the Skeeters on top in the 4th with a two-run homer that made it 3-1.

Wilfredo Rodriguez rounds third on his home run trot during Tuesday’s playoff game. The Sugar Land Skeeters beat the York Revolution 7-5 in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Freedom Division Series.

Kevin Rivers cut the deficit to 3-2 with his solo homer in the 5th. Delwyn Young responded in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI single that scored Jeremy Barfield to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

The Revolution went back up 5-4 with Travis Witherspoon’s RBI single and Kevin Rivers’ two-run single. With two outs in the 7th, the Skeeters took a 6-5 lead after a throwing error by Revolution third baseman Bryan Pounds allowed two runs to score. Juan Martinez tacked on an insurance run with a solo shot in the 8th. Derrick Loop ran into some trouble but managed to get Michael Rockett to ground into a double play to record his 1st save of the postseason.

For more information, visit www.pointstreak.com/baseball/boxscore.html?gameid=376896.

Wilfredo Rodriguez, left, high-fives Delwyn Young after hitting a two-run homer against York Tuesday in Game 1 of the Atlantic League Freedom Division Series. The Skeeters won 7-5.

Game 2 between the Skeeters and Revolution will be played Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Aaron Thompson (9-5, 3.98 ERA) will take the mound against Micah Owings (7-6, 4.30 ERA). Purchase playoff tickets by calling the Skeeters box office at 281-240-4487 or visit sugarlandskeeters.com.

