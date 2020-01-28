Skeeters re-sign key playoff contributors

The Sugar Land Skeeters announced that they have re-signed .three players from last year’s team.

Javier Betancourt, 24, is set to appear in his third consecutive season with the Skeeters. In 45 games last season, he hit .229/.286/.264 with five doubles and 12 RBIs. Betancourt thrived with extended playing time in September, hitting .292/.314/.354 in 15 games that month, also stealing three bases.

Through two seasons with the Skeeters, Betancourt has appeared in 103 games and has hit .214/.266/.262 with 29 RBIs while appearing at second base, shortstop and third base. He played a pivotal role in the Skeeters’ run to the 2018 Atlantic League championship. In Game 2 of the 2018 Atlantic League Championship Series, Betancourt provided a walk-off sacrifice fly to put the Skeeters up 2-0 in the best-of-five series against the Long Island Ducks. He also went 3-for-3 with a run and a walk in the deciding Game 5.

Betancourt, a native of Santa Teresa del Tuy, Venezuela, originally signed with the Detroit Tigers as an amateur free agent. While in the Tigers’ system, Betancourt was named a Gulf Coast League All-Star (2013) and a Midwest League All-Star (2014). Betancourt has also appeared at the affiliated level with the Milwaukee Brewers, reaching as high as the Double-A level.

Prior to joining the Skeeters last season, Betancourt appeared in 10 games with the Washington Wild Things of the Frontier League.

Over eight seasons at the professional level, Betancourt has hit .259/.306/.344 with 27 home runs and 252 RBIs in 734 games.

Sugar Land also recently re-signed outfielder Denis Phipps as well as infielder Juan Silverio. Both players are set to enter their third seasons with the Skeeters, both having originally joined the team in 2018 and helped lead the Skeeters to their second Atlantic League championship.

Phipps and Silverio were key members in the middle of the Skeeters’ lineup throughout the 2019 season. Phipps, 34, tallied a team-leading 21 home runs and 81 RBIs on his way to being named the Skeeters 2019 Most Valuable Player. Phipps’ 21 homers placed him in a tie for ninth in the Atlantic League and were tied for the second-most in a single season in Skeeters history. Phipps recorded an .807 OPS (on-base plus slugging), which was the highest of Skeeters qualifying hitters.

Phipps had a prolific postseason as well, hitting a league-high four home runs while hitting .300/.447/.800 in nine games. He became the first player in Skeeters history to homer in three consecutive playoff games. Phipps’ four postseason home runs also matched former major leaguer Delwyn Young (2014) for the most in a single postseason in Skeeters history.

Silverio, 28, was selected to the 2019 Atlantic League All-Star Game and finished in the top 10 in the league in average (.293, 9th), on-base percentage (.358, 9th), triples (5, T3rd) and runs (79, 7th). Silverio led all Skeeters with 128 games played last season.

Silverio played a pivotal role in leading the Skeeters to their 2018 Atlantic League championship, setting the team’s single-season playoff records with 14 hits and nine runs scored.