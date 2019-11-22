Skeeters recognize Phipps, Beeler

The Sugar Land Skeeters had another great season before falling short in the Atlantic League Championship Series against the Long Island Ducks, and recently recognized two key players for their roles.

Sugar Land has named Dallas Beeler their 2019 Pitcher of the Year, and first baseman/designated hitter Dennis Phipps as their team MVP.

Beeler was 9-7 with a 3.86 ERA in 26 starts, striking out 97 batters to 53 walks in 144 ⅔ innings pitched. He led the Skeeters in wins, starts and innings pitched. Beeler led Skeeters qualifiers and was tied for sixth in the Atlantic League in ERA. He was also tied for fifth in the league in innings pitched and was seventh in the league with a 1.52 WHIP.

Over the months of June and July, Beeler went 4-2 with a 2.44 ERA, helping lead the Skeeters to their second straight First Half Freedom

Division Championship. Beeler also dominated at Constellation Field, going 4-4 with a 2.93 ERA in 13 home starts.

Phipps, who was in his second season with the Skeeters, led the team with 21 home runs and 81 RBIs, and his .807 OPS led all Skeeters players with at least 300 at-bats. He was also second on the team with 124 games played. Those 81 RBIs were fifth in the Atlantic League, while his 21 home runs placed him in a tie for ninth in the league. He was also eighth in the league in runs scored (77) and was eighth in walks (61).

The 34-year-old carried his prolific 2019 regular-season campaign into the postseason, leading all Atlantic League players with four home runs and was second with 10 RBIs. Phipps became the first player in Skeeters history to homer in three straight postseason games, accomplishing the feat between Game 3 of the Freedom Division Championship Series and Game 1 of the Atlantic League Championship Series.