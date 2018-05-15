Skeeters return from bumpy road trip

After getting off to a franchise record 7-2 start of the season at home, the Sugar Land Skeeters hit a bumpy road as they headed east to face the Lancaster Barnstormers and Long Island Ducks.

The Skeeters took one of three from Lancaster and two of three from Long Island and returned home Monday tied with the Barnstormers at 10-5 atop the Freedom Division. The Skeeters started the road trip with a powerful 9-2 victory over the Barnstormers. The Skeeters, led by newly acquired Rey Navarro, hit four home runs (Navarro had two of them) in the game. Pitcher Danny Reynolds, coming in to relieve Ben Griset in the fifth inning, got the win.

Lancaster cam storming back the next game, downing the Skeeters 8-3 despite a stellar performance by Albert Cordero who went 3 for 3 at the plate including a home run. Mitch Talbot was tagged with the loss after pitching six innings, giving up four hits, five runs, four earned runs, two walks and striking out six. In the third game, Logan Bawcom took the loss in the 6-4 game. He gave up nine hits and six earned runs in just 3.1 innings.

The Skeeters fared better at Long Island. Brett Marshall went seven innings to earn his first win of the season in a 5-3 victory Friday night. The Ducks bounced back on Saturday, clobbering the Skeeters 6-0 with Tyler Badamo (1-2) taking the loss. The rubber game on Sunday went to Sugar Land 6-4. Dallas Beeler got his first win and Felipe Paulino notched his fourth save. Anthony Giansanti was the star of the game, going 3-5 with two runs, a home run, and two runs-batted-in.

Schedule

The Skeeters will be happy to return home this week with a seven-game series against the lowly Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. After a break on May 21, however, the Skeeters return to the road and face Liberty Division leader Somerset for three games and then the New Britain Bees for three more. The Skeeters started the season 6-0 at home against the Bees.

Friday night will be a big game for the Skeeters fans. In addition to Friday night fireworks, it is Pink in the Park breast cancer awareness as well as Girl Scout night. On Saturday the Skeeters will give away puzzles and Sunday is Bark in the Park.

Transactions

Easy come, easy go. Just three days after signing infielder Rey Navarro, his contract was purchased by the New York Yankees. On Monday the Skeeters re-signed outfielder Denis Phipps. He was signed and released by the Skeeters before the season started. Logan Bawcom had his contract purchased by the Los Angles Dodgers on Monday.

Skeeter of the Week

Utility player Anthony Giansanti picks up the Fort Bend Star Skeeter of the Week honors. He and Courtney Hawkins are tied for second in the Atlantic League in home runs at three. He is currently fourth on the team in batting average at .333. In 60 plate appearances Giansanti has 20 hits, 12 runs and 6 RBIs.

First Half Standings

Freedom Division

Sugar Land Skeeters 10-5-0

Lancaster Barnstormers 10-5-0

York Revolution 8-7-2

S. Maryland Blue Crabs 5-9-4.5

Liberty Division

Somerset Patriots 10-5-0

Long Island Ducks 8-7-2

New Britain Bees 5-10-5

Road Warriors 4-12-6.5