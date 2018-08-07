Skeeters roll over Revs, get bumped by Barnstormers

After going 5-2 at home against division rival York Revolution, the Sugar Land Skeeters hit the road and a few road bumps last weekend.

Traveling to Lancaster, Pa., for a three-game series with the Barnstormers, the first game on Friday got rained out, forcing a double-header on Saturday. The Barnstormers won both games but the Skeeters avoided the sweep by taking Sunday’s game 7-0.

The week began at home with York beating Sugar Land 7-6 on July 30. Pitcher pat McCoy fell to 2-2 on the season but Juan Silverio went 1-4 with a three-run homer. The next night started a three-game winning streak for the Skeeters with a 10-3 walloping of the Revs. James Russell picked up his fifth win and Courtney Hawkins went 3-4 with two runs-batted-in and scoring two runs.

Wednesday’s game was nearly as dominating for the Skeeters as they took out the Revs 9-2. Japanese pitcher Yasutomo Kubo earned his first win and Hawkins delivered big with a grand slam. Thursday’s game was much closer with Sugar Land prevailing 5-2. Alex Wimmers came out of the bullpen to notch his first win of the season. Denis Phipps provided the power at the plate with three RBIs.

In Lancaster, the Skeeters fell in Game 1 on Saturday 5-2. Despite having been named the Atlantic League’s pitcher of the month for July, Matt Sergey took the loss. Barrett Barnes was 1-3 with two RBIs. Konner Wade took the loss in the nightcap as the Skeeters fell 8-3. Alvaro Rondon was 2-3 at the plate with an RBI and a run.

The Skeeters found redemption in Sunday with a 7-0 pasting of the Barnstormers. Matt Chavez led the way by going 3-5 with a home run and four RBIs. Russell earned the win.

Schedule

After getting Monday off, the Skeeters head to Southern Maryland to take on the Blue Crabs for three games. They return home Friday to start a seven-game series with Liberty Division leader Somerset Patriots. The series will be a crucial one for the two division leaders. The Revolution are within striking distance of the Skeeters in the Liberty Division and the Long Island Ducks are quacking at the heels of the Patriots. Friday’s game includes fireworks, Saturday’s game includes a Tracy McGrady bobblehead giveaway (McGrady will throw out the first pitch), and Sunday’s game includes a football giveaway. Members of the military get in free on Monday. It’s also Dollar Dog/Margarita Monday. Tuesday is Two for Tuesday (buy one, get one ticket), kids get in free on Wednesday, and there are $2 beer and sodas for Thirsty Thursday.

Transactions

Pitcher Matt Gage, who signed with the Skeeters July 27 and earned one win for the club, had his contract picked up on Aug. 3 by the New York Mets for Double-A assignment. Pitcher Pat McCoy, who signed July 16, retired on Aug. 2.

Skeeter of the Week

For earning honors as the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball’s Pitcher of the Month for July, Matt Sergey brings home Skeeter of the Week honors from the Fort Bend Star. In five starts during July, he accrued a 3-0 record with a miniscule 1.61 ERA. The 29-year-old struck out 26 batters over 28 innings of work while conceding just five earned runs and four walks. He held opponents to a .218 batting average during the month, helping the Skeeters to a league-best 16-7 start to the second half.

Sergey earned three consecutive wins to begin the month, highlighted by a nine-strikeout performance on July 13 where he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Road Warriors. The first-year Skeeter did not allow a run in three of his five starts.

2nd Half Standings

Freedom Division

Sugar Land Skeeters 17-9-0

York Revolution 12-13-4.5

Lancaster Barnstormers 11-12-4.5

S. Maryland Blue Crabs 9-15-7

Liberty Division

Somerset Patriots 19-8-0

Long Island Ducks 16-9-2

New Britain Bees 12-13-6

Road Warriors 4-21-14