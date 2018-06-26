Skeeters series with Lancaster to decide first half champion

The Sugar Land Skeeters won four of six games on the road last week, improving their record to 33-20, just 1.5 games behind the Lancaster Barnstormers.

The Barnstormers and Skeeters began a seven-game series on Monday with 10 games to go in the first half of the season. This series will decide the first half champion for the Freedom Division and settle the first playoff spot.

Last Monday, the Long Island Ducks beat the Skeeters 5-0 in New York. The Skeeters could only muster four hits against the Ducks as the Ducks used a five-run third inning to put the game out of reach.

The Skeeters rebounded on Tuesday with a 7-2 win over the Ducks. Denis Phipps was 3-5 and Matt Chavez, Albert Cordero, Kyle Kubitza and Courtney Hawkins had two hits each. Dallas Beeler pitched five innings while giving up only two runs to get the win.

On Wednesday, the Skeeters claimed the series with a 4-3 win. Colin Walsh scored on Alvaro Rondon’s single in the seventh inning to give the Skeeters the victory.

On Friday, the York Revolution held the Skeeters to just one run in a 4-1 win. The game breaker was a three-run home run in the fourth inning by the Revolution’s Michael Burgess.

On Saturday, the Skeeters lashed out 11 hits to win 7-3. Chavez, Norris, Kubitza and Hawkins had two hits each. Casey Coleman allowed just one run in six innings to earn the win.

The Skeeters won another series as they beat the Revolution 13-5 on Sunday. The Skeeters scored six runs in the first inning and cruised to the win. Walsh was 3-4 with three runs-batted-in, and Chavez, Norris, and Anthony Giansanti had two hits each. Norris had four runs-batted-in and Barrett Barnes knocked in two runs.

Promotions

The promotions for this week’s showdown series include kids getting in free on Wednesday. Thursday is Thirsty Thursday with $2 beer and sodas. Friday is ’80s night with a post-game concert from the Spazmatics. Saturday is Parrothead Night with a post-game concert with Jerry Diaz and Hannah’s Reef and a fireworks display. On Sunday, kids can play catch on the field before the game and run the bases after the game.

All-star voting

All-Star voting is underway from now until June 30. The 2018 All-Star game will be played at Long Island on July 11. To vote, visit www.AtlanticLeague.com/allstarvoting.

Skeeter of the week

Colin Walsh is the Fort Bend Star Skeeter of the Week. Walsh was 8-20 at the plate for a .400 average.

First Half Standings

Freedom Division

Lancaster Barnstormers 34-18-0

Sugar Land Skeeters 33-20-1.5

York Revolution 26-26-8

Maryland Blue Crabs 22-31-12.5

Liberty Division

Somerset Patriots 30-22-0

Long Island Ducks 27-26-3.5

New Britain Bees 27-27-4

Road Warriors 12-41-18.5