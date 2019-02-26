Skeeters sign longtime MLB reliever Mark Lowe

The Sugar Land Skeeters last week announced the signing of veteran Major League right-hander Mark Lowe.

Lowe, 35, spent 11 seasons in the Majors as a reliever, appearing with the Seattle Mariners (2006-10, ’15), Texas Rangers (2010-12), Los Angeles Angels (2013), Cleveland Indians (2014), Toronto Blue Jays (2015) and Detroit Tigers (2016).

The Houston native went 10-27 with a 4.22 ERA (385.2 IP) and six saves through his Major League career. Lowe has averaged 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings over his MLB career.

With the Mariners in 2009, Lowe was third in the American League with 75 appearances, which were also the third most in a single season in team history. Lowe owned a 3.26 ERA through 80 innings pitched in 2009 and was the Mariners’ nominee for the Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award. Lowe also ranked fourth in the AL with 26 holds through the 2009 campaign, becoming the fifth player in Mariners history to accumulate 20-plus holds in a single season.

Lowe was traded to the Texas Rangers in July 2010 in a deal that also sent former American League Cy Young Award winner Cliff Lee to Texas. He appeared in the World Series in 2010 and ’11 with the Texas Rangers and appeared in the 2015 American League Championship Series with the Toronto Blue Jays. Lowe owns a 13.50 ERA in 10 career MLB postseason appearances.

The Mariners drafted Lowe in the fifth round of the 2004 MLB Draft out of the University of Texas at Arlington. Before playing at UT-Arlington, Lowe attended Fort Bend Baptist Academy in Sugar Land where he earned All-District honors in his four prep baseball seasons. Lowe was rated as the Mariners’ No. 7 overall prospect prior to the 2007 season and their No. 8 prospect prior to 2008, both per Baseball America.

Lowe last appeared at the affiliated level in 2018 with Triple-A Charlotte (Chicago White Sox). He was traded to the White Sox from the Mariners with former Skeeters right-hander Jean Machi in July 2017.

Through 14 professional seasons, Lowe has gone 29-47 with a 4.44 ERA and 40 saves in 583 games (32 starts), spanning 732 innings pitched.