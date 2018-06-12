Skeeters skid on the road

The Skeeters went 2-4 on their road trip last week, dropping their record to 24-16, 3.5 games behind the Lancaster Barnstormers.

Last Tuesday, the Skeeters began their road trip with a 3-2 win over the Somerset Patriots in 10 innings. Barrett Barnes, Albert Cordero, and Denis Phipps each had two hits, while Konnor Wade allowed two runs on four hits over six innings. Felipe Paulino earned the save by striking out the side in the bottom of the 10th inning.

On Wednesday, the Skeeters dropped a doubleheader to the Patriots, 5-2 and 4-3, the latter game in 12 innings. Anthony Giansanti had a home run in the first game, and Phipps and Kyle Kubitza connected for solo shots in the second game.

On Friday, the Skeeters moved on to Southern Maryland to take on the Blue Crabs but fell 13-5. Giansanti had two hits and Derek Norris slammed a home run for the only Skeeters highlights.

On Saturday, Southern Maryland beat the Skeeters 7-6. The Skeeters jumped to a 3-0 lead in the third inning but couldn’t hold it as the Blue Crabs scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to win it. Matt Chavez was 3-5 with a home run and two RBIs. Colin Walsh, Phipps, and Alvaro Rondon each had two hits.

The Skeeters avoided a sweep Sunday by winning the final game of the series 4-3 in their second 12-inning game of the road trip.

Javier Betancourt led off the 12th inning with a double and scored when the shortstop committed an error on Chavez’s ground ball. Betancourt was 2-5 and Chavez had two RBI’s. Kraig Sitton pitched the 11th and 12th to earn the win.

Schedule

This week the Skeeters are at home for a seven-game home stand against the Road Warriors – a league-operated traveling team. On Wednesday, kids under 12 get in free, and Thursday is Thirsty Thursday with $2 beer and sodas. There will be fireworks after the game on Friday, and a stadium replica will be given away to the first 2,000 fans on Saturday. The home stand ends on Sunday with a pre-game catch on the field and post-game run the bases for kids.

All-star voting

All-star voting is under way through June 30. The 2018 All-Star game will be played at Long Island on July 11. To vote, go to www.AtlanticLeague.com/allstarvoting.

Potential All-Stars are Courtney Hawkins, who leads the league with eight home runs and 33 runs-batted-in. Kubitza is third in the league with six home runs and fourth in the league with 27 RBIs. Matt Chavez is second in the league with a .347 batting average, and Albert Cordero is seventh at .319. Dallas Beeler is second in the league with a 1.97 earned run average, and Felipe Paulino leads the league with 10 saves.

Skeeter of the Week

Javier Betancourt is the Fort Bend Star Skeeter of the Week. Betancourt was 5-13 at the plate for a .385 average.

First Half Standings

Freedom Division

Lancaster Barnstormers 27-12-0

Sugar Land Skeeters 24-16-3.5

York Revolution 19-18-7

Maryland Blue Crabs 15-24-12

Liberty Division

Somerset Patriots 24-15-0

Long Island Ducks 22-18-2.5

New Britain Bees 17-24-8

Road Warriors 9-30-15