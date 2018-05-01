Skeeters sting Bees to start season 3-0

By Joe Southern

If the way the Sugar Land Skeeters scored their first run of the season is any indicator of how 2018 will go for the local baseball team, fans are in for a wild ride this season.

Courtney Hawkins belted an inside the park home run in the third inning of Friday’s Opening Day game and was followed by Anthony Giansanti with a triple on the next at-bat. He scored when the next batter, Alvaro Rondon, hit a sacrifice fly to right. Those two runs were all the Skeeters needed to beat the New Britain Bees 2-1 to start the season.

Mitch Talbot pitched five innings, giving up four hits, one run, and striking out four to earn the win. Paco Rodriguez picked up the save.

In the second game on Saturday night, first baseman Matt Chavez caught fire, going 4 of 4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored. The Skeeters took a 3-0 lead in the first, just to have the Bees tie it up the next inning. The Skeeters moved ahead with a run in the fourth, but the Bees tied it again in the eighth. That led to some heroics in the bottom of the ninth. The Skeeters loaded the bases with two outs and Albert “Coco” Cordero came up as a substitute batter and hit a walk-off single that scored Chavez. Reliever Felipe Paulino took the mound in the ninth and got the win.

Sunday’s day game was more of a walk in the park for the Skeeters. They scored twice in the second inning and picked up additional runs in the sixth and seventh as they blanked the Bees 4-0. Pitcher Brett Marshall went the first four innings, striking out five and giving up two hits and three walks for a no decision. Konner Wade came in the sixth and seventh innings to get the win.

Schedule

The Skeeters and Bees were scheduled for games Monday night, Tuesday day, and Wednesday night. Thursday is a day off, followed by a weekend series against the Somerset Patriots. They are off again Monday and then hit the road for three games at the Lancaster Barnstormers and three at the Long Island Ducks

Skeeter of the Week

With eight hits in 11 trips to the plate, first baseman Matt Chavez has a .727 average in three games, including three runs, three doubles, and an RBI. With a hot bat like that to begin the season, Chavez starts the year as the Fort Bend Star Skeeter of the

Week.

First Half Standings

Freedom Division

Sugar Land Skeeters 3-0-0

York Revolution 3-1-.5

S. Maryland Blue Crabs 2-2-2

Lancaster Barnstormers 1-3-2.5

Liberty Division

Somerset Patriots 3-0-0

Long Island Ducks 2-1-1

Road Warriors 0-3-3

New Britain Bees 0-3-3