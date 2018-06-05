Skeeters take four in six-game home stand

The Sugar Land Skeeters had a six-game home stand last week, winning four and losing two as they improved their record to 22-12, three games behind the division-leading Lancaster Barnstormers.

Last Tuesday the Skeeters opened their home stand with the Long Island Ducks. In the top of the fifth inning, the Ducks’ Taylor Ard singled to start the inning, and he advanced to second and third on wild pitches. Ard scored on a single by Robert Garcia giving the Ducks the only run they would need as they won 1-0. Despite giving up just one run in six innings, Dallas Beeler took the loss, leaving him with a record of 1-1 and an ERA of 2.79.

On Wednesday, the Skeeters were trailing by one run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, when Derek Norris was hit by a pitch. Next up was Courtney Hawkins who slammed a walk-off two-run home run to give the Skeeters a 6-5 win.

In the last game of the Long Island series on Thursday, five Skeeter pitchers held the Ducks to four hits and no runs as the Skeeters won 1-0. James Russell, in his first outing with the Skeeters, pitched two innings to get the win. The Skeeters’ only run came in the sixth inning when Norris doubled and Matt Chavez singled him home.

On Friday, the Skeeters opened a three-game series with the York Revolution. York scored three runs in the fifth inning to grab a 3-2 victory.

The Skeeters bounced back on Saturday, beating York 9-5. Anthony Giansanti was 3-4 with four runs batted in, Chavez was 3-4 and Barrett Barnes hit a home run to lead the Skeeters.

In the Sunday finale, the Skeeters’ Dallas Beeler pitched seven innings of shutout ball, allowing just three hits in the 8-0 victory. Russell pitched the last two innings of the shutout. Denis Phipps had two hits including a home run to lead the Skeeters.

Schedule

This week the Skeeters are on the road, playing three games against Somerset and three against Southern Maryland. They return home on Monday, June 11, to play a seven-game series against the Road Warriors – a league operated traveling tream. Monday’s game features dollar hot dogs and discounted margaritas.

On Tuesday, if you purchase one field box ticket, you will get one field box ticket for free. On Wednesday, kids under 12 get in free.

All-Star voting

All-Star voting is underway from now until June 30. The 2018 All-Star game will be played at Long Island on July 11. To vote, go to www.AtlanticLeague.com/allstarvoting.

Potential All-Stars are Courtney Hawkins, who leads the league with eight home runs and 32 runs-batted-in, Matt Chavez, who is third in the league with a .361 batting average, Albert Cordero is fourth at .343, and closer Felipe Paulino, who leads the league in saves with 10.

Transactions

Last Sunday, the Detroit Tigers purchased the contract of Hunter Cervenka. Cervenka is the eighth Skeeter to be signed by a major league organization since the start of the season.

During the past week, the Skeeters signed Austin Adams and Ben Rowan. Adams is a 31-year old right-handed pitcher who was with the Cleveland Indians for the 2014, 2015 and 2016 seasons. Last year he was with the Los Angeles Angels in their minor league system. Rowan is a 29-year old right hander who pitched for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2016 and two AAA teams last season.

Skeeter of the Week

Matt Chavez is the Fort Bend Star Skeeter of the Week. Chavez was 8-20 at the plate for a .400 average, and knocked in three runs.

First Half Standings

Freedom Division

Lancaster Barnstormers 25-9-0

Sugar Land Skeeters 22-12-3

York Revolution 16-14-7

S. Maryland Blue Crabs 10-23-14.5

Liberty Division

Somerset Patriots 20-12-0

Long Island Ducks 17-16-3.5

New Britain Bees 13-21-8

Road Warriors 9-25-12