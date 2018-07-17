Skeeters taking Road Warriors to town with three more wins

While most of the Sugar Land Skeeters players enjoyed a few days off at the beginning of last week, Matt Chavez, Albert Cordero, Courtney Hawkins, Felipe Paulino and Konner Wade represented the team and the Freedom Division at the Atlantic League All-Star game at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y., the home of the Long Island Ducks.

In a close game, the Liberty Division won 4-3. Felipe Paulino was the losing pitcher, giving up two hits and the winning run in the ninth inning. Konnor Wade pitched the third inning for the Freedom Division, giving up two hits and no runs. Albert Cordero played second base and was hitless in two at-bats, and Courtney Hawkins was the designated hitter with one hit in four at-bats and scored a run. Matt Chavez was hitless in three at-bats while playing first base.

“It was a great experience,” Chavez said. “They had a great dinner for us the night before the game and I got to meet all of the other all-stars. Playing first base, I may have a few words with someone when they are on base, but it’s only for a minute or so. At the game, I got to know a lot of the other players. It was just a great experience.”

Dallas Beeler was selected for the game, but his contract was purchased by the Kansas City Royals prior to the game.

Last Week

The Skeeters, with a second half record of 0-3, picked up play with three games against the Road Warriors. On Friday night, the Skeeters shut out the Road Warriors 6-0. Anthony Giansanti was 3-3 and scored two runs. Cordero was 3-4 with three runs-batted-in. Matt Sergey allowed just one hit in seven innings to claim the win.

On Saturday, The Skeeters were down 2-0 before scoring four runs in the fifth inning for their second win of the second half of the season. Hawkins and Giansanti were both 2-4 at the plate. Wade got the win by pitching six innings and giving up two runs.

On Sunday, the Skeeters scored four runs in the fourth inning and went on to win 7-2. Hawkins was 3-4 with one run and one run-batted-in. Javier Bettencourt went 2-4 and scored two runs. James Russell allowed two earned runs over eight innings to earn the win.

This Week

The Skeeters continue their series with the Road Warrior on Monday through Thursday. Monday is dollar dog night and members of the military get in free. On Tuesday, if you buy one field box ticket, you get a second one for free. Wednesday’s game is at 11:05 a.m. and is super splash day. Thursday is $2 beer and soda night.

On Friday the Skeeters leave for a three-game series with the York Revolution.

Skeeter Bytes

The Skeeters have won three games in a row since starting the second half of the season with an 0-3 record.

Dallas Beeler was named the league’s pitcher of the month for June. Beeler, who is with the Kansas City Royals organization now, had five wins and no losses with a 1.61 earned run average during June.

The Skeeters traded Colin Walsh to the T-Bones of the American Association. They also signed, Yasutomo Kubo, Slade Heathcott, Vicente Campos, Mark Haynes, and Jean Machi. Heathcott is a left-handed hitting outfielder, and Campos, Haynes and Machi are right-handed pitchers, as is Kubo – who comes from Japan.

Skeeter of the Week

Anthony Giansanti is the Fort Bend Star Skeeter of the Week. He had six hits in 22 at-bats for a .545 batting average.