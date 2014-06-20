valium wikipedia deutsch valium drug valium feline dosage

Skeeters up 2-0 over Ducks in championship series

Photo by Joe Southern Derrick Loop makes the final pitch of the game to get the save Wednesday as the Sugar Land Skeeters beat the Long Island Ducks 2-0 to take a 2-0 lead in the Atlantic League Championship Series. It was the final pitch of the season at Constellation Field, as the last three games in the best of five series are scheduled to be played in Long Island.

Derrick Loop makes the final pitch of the game to get the save Wednesday as the Sugar Land Skeeters beat the Long Island Ducks 2-0 to take a 2-0 lead in the Atlantic League Championship Series. It was the final pitch of the season at Constellation Field, as the last three games in the best of five series are scheduled to be played in Long Island.

The Sugar Land Skeeters defeated the Long Island Ducks 2-0 on Wednesday night in Game 2 of the Atlantic League Championship Series to take a 2-0 series lead.

The Skeeters are now 5-0 in the 2016 postseason and will hit the road for a potential elimination game on Friday. The last three games in the best of five championship series will be held in Long Island.

Michael Nix earned his first win of the postseason after six scoreless innings with five strikeouts and a walk. Matt Larkins was pegged with his second loss of the postseason after giving up a run on two hits with four strikeouts.

Sugar Land and Long Island were scoreless going into the sixth until Travis Scott broke the game open with a two-run blast to right to all but secure the 2-0 victory. Derrick Loop struck out the side to record his third save of the postseason.

For more information on Game 2, visit this link.

Game 3 between the Skeeters and Ducks will take place Friday night at Bethpage Ballpark beginning at 5:35 p.m. Sean Gallagher (0-1, 1.80 ERA) will take the mound for the Skeeters against Nick Struck (1-0, 1.28 ERA). For live coverage of Game 3, visit sugarlandskeeters.com.

