Skeeters up 2-0 over Ducks in championship series

The Sugar Land Skeeters defeated the Long Island Ducks 2-0 on Wednesday night in Game 2 of the Atlantic League Championship Series to take a 2-0 series lead.

The Skeeters are now 5-0 in the 2016 postseason and will hit the road for a potential elimination game on Friday. The last three games in the best of five championship series will be held in Long Island.

Michael Nix earned his first win of the postseason after six scoreless innings with five strikeouts and a walk. Matt Larkins was pegged with his second loss of the postseason after giving up a run on two hits with four strikeouts.

Sugar Land and Long Island were scoreless going into the sixth until Travis Scott broke the game open with a two-run blast to right to all but secure the 2-0 victory. Derrick Loop struck out the side to record his third save of the postseason.

Game 3 between the Skeeters and Ducks will take place Friday night at Bethpage Ballpark beginning at 5:35 p.m. Sean Gallagher (0-1, 1.80 ERA) will take the mound for the Skeeters against Nick Struck (1-0, 1.28 ERA). For live coverage of Game 3, visit sugarlandskeeters.com.