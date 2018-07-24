Skeeters win 6 of 7 last week to re-claim first place

The Sugar Land Skeeters ended last week in first place in the Freedom Division with a 9-4 second half record, 2.5 games ahead the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. They have won nine out of their last 10 games.

Last week

Last Monday, the Skeeters entertained the Road Warriors and came away with a 3-1 win. In the bottom of the third inning, Matt Chavez singled home Alvaro Rondon, and Barrett Barnes scored on Slade Heathcott’s fielder’s choice. Designated hitter Anthony Giansanti was 2-3 at the plate.

On Tuesday, the Skeeters scored two runs on Courtney Hawkins’ 14th home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth inning to win 4-2. Kraig Sitton pitched seven innings and gave up just one earned run.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Skeeters won 5-0. Derek Norris and Giansanti had home runs for the Skeeters, and Albert “Coco” Cordero was 3-4. Matt Sergey threw six innings of shutout ball to get the win.

On Thursday, the Skeeters let the Road Warriors be the home team, but the result was the same as the Skeeters won 8-5. Chavez was 3-5 and Felipe Paulino pitched the ninth inning to get his 20th save.

On Friday, the Skeeters traveled to York and were shutout 1-0 by the Revolution.

Saturday’s game was rained out, and a doubleheader was scheduled for Sunday. The Skeeters won the first game 12-2. Barrett Barnes was a one man wrecking crew as he went 4-5 with two home runs, one a grand slam, with five runs-batted-in and scored four runs. In the five-inning nightcap, the Skeeters won 5-1. Hawkins had a home run and two runs-batted-in, and Juan Silverio hit the first home run of his Skeeters career.

This week

The Skeeters continue on the road with a three-game series with New Britain. They return home on Friday for a seven-game series with York. Friday night is fireworks Friday. After Saturday’s game, there will be a Roger Creager concert. On Sunday, kids can run the bases and play catch on the field.

Skeeter Bytes

The Skeeters have a 12-game home winning streak. The Skeeters longest home winning streak is 14 games, set in 2013.

The Skeeters are third in the league in attendance with 198,990 in 43 games for an average of 4,628 fans per game. Somerset leads the league with a 5,133 average.

Courtney Hawkins leads the league with 16 home runs, and is second with 55 runs-batted-in. Matt Chavez is third in the league with a .336 batting average.

Felipe Paulino leads the league with 20 saves.

Juan Silverio played his first three games with the Skeeters last week. Silverio played with the Laredo Lemurs in 2015 with current Skeeters Denis Phipps, Luis Pollorena and Matt Sergey.

Pitcher Ben Griset was signed by the Mexican League.

Skeeter of the Week

Matt Chavez is the Fort Bend Star Skeeter of the Week. He had 12 hits in 26 at-bats for a .462 batting average.

Second Half Standings

Freedom Division

Sugar Land Skeeters 9-4-0

S. Maryland Blue Crabs 5-5-2.5

York Revolution 6-7-3

Lancaster Barnstormers 5-6-3

Liberty Division

Somerset Patriots 10-2-0

Long Island Ducks 6-6-4

New Britain Bees 6-6-4

Road Warriors 1-12-9.5