Skeeters win championship

The Sugar Land Skeeters topped the Long Island Ducks 5-3 after a three-run rally in the seventh to take their first ever Atlantic League Championship title.

Sean Gallagher managed seven innings with two earned runs and six strikeouts, while Derrick Loop earned his 33rd save of the season. Juan Martinez was named the 2016 MVP of the Skeeters. The team made history by becoming the first in the league to go 6-0 in the playoffs.

The Ducks struck early, with FehlandtLentini stealing home and scoring from third base with Delta Cleary Jr. at bat. The Skeeters responded in the top of the fourth with a double to left field from Lance Zawadzki, bringing Jeremy Barfield and Travis Scott across the plate to give the Skeeters a 2-1 lead going into the fifth.

The Ducks tied things up in the bottom of the fifth after a double into center field brought Lentini in from second to score. Cody Puckett singled to third base, but a throwing error from third baseman Juan Martinez allowed Puckett to advance to second and Lew Ford to score, giving the Ducks a 3-2 lead going into the sixth.

The Skeeters continued to push, however, with a three-run rally in the seventh beginning with Martinez’s single to center field allowing Wilfredo Rodriguez to plate a run. Josh Prince’s single to center field brought the Skeeters further ahead, plating Jeff Dominguez and Martinez. The Skeeterswent to the bottom of the seventh with a 5-3 lead over the Ducks.

Loop came in to close the game and assuring the Skeeters their first championship.

