SLHF Friends treated to back to school history

The Back to School themed social of the Sugar Land Heritage Foundation’s Friends on Aug. 9 kicked off with a school bell and featured trailblazing retired educator Rita Drabek, who was Fort Bend ISD’s first female principal.

Mary Willis, who served as the facilitator during the commentary, touched on Drabek’s career highlights while FBISD Trustee Grayle James connected the “then” era to “now.” As for the now, FBISD’s first day of school is on Wednesday, Aug. 15, opening with over 75,000 students.

In a classroom style setting, museum curator Chuck Kelly and Dr. Wayne Emerson addressed Heritage Friends with history about the Lakeview School in Sugar Land.

Heritage Friends is a SLHF committee for persons 21 years and older. Annual dues are $55 per person, $100 for two. Proceeds go towards supporting the SLHF. The tax-deductible membership is available online and at the museum socials.