SLPD: Man conducts sex act inside store

Sugar Land police are looking for a man who they say followed a woman inside a store, exposed his genitals and masturbated within her view the night of April 15.

According to SLPD, the woman’s husband reported the incident to a store manager the following day. He said his wife was at Michaels, 13525 University Blvd., when she noticed a man following her and attempting to look up her dress. She later saw the man squat down near several customers, pull down his sweatpants and masturbate for about 20 seconds.

Review of the store’s surveillance video showed the man enter the store just after 6 p.m, and he was last seen leaving the store shortly before 7 p.m. according to a release from SLPD.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).