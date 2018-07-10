SLPD offers non-emergency crime-reporting tool

The Sugar Land Police Department recently launched an online tool enabling citizens to report certain non-emergency crimes.

Emergencies should be immediately reported to 9-1-1; however, crimes such as criminal mischief or property damage, fraudulent activities such as credit card abuse and thefts can be reported at www.sugarlandtx.gov/ReportCriminalActivity.

Once submitted online, the information will be verified and a case number assigned.

“This method should not be used if anyone was injured as a result of the incident,” explained Capt. Michelle Allen, “or if an officer should be dispatched to the location of the crime.”

A commitment to technology, public awareness and community engagement remains an important part of SLPD’s efforts to ensure the city remains safer than ever before. Sugar Land achieved its lowest crime rate on record last year after hitting a 20-year low in 2016.

“We will remain proactive and continue our focus to remain one of the safest cities in the nation,” said Police Chief Eric Robins. “I’m confident this new technology will make it easier than ever before for our residents to report crimes and help us keep our community safe. A vigilant, involved community is essential.”

The non-emergency crime-reporting tool is hosted by Police to Citizen, an Internet-based solution shared by a number of law enforcement agencies in the region and throughout the nation. The site offers a suite of services, including the online crime-reporting tool being utilized by SLPD. Other P2P services may be considered in the future.

Police to Citizen enables law enforcement agencies to share data with other participating agencies, while maintaining complete control over their own records management systems and databases.

The online reporting tool is not intended to replace other methods of reporting crimes. Citizens may continue to call SLPD’s non-emergency phone number at 281-275-2020 to have an officer respond to their homes or business or report incidents in person at police headquarters, 1200 Highway 6 South.