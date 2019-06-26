SLPD to target impaired drivers during holiday week

Sugar Land police will conduct a special drunk driving enforcement initiative during the week of July 4.

The enforcement period is funded by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) through a Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant. The STEP grant provides overtime funds for enhanced DWI enforcement during holiday weekends when there have traditionally been more alcohol-related traffic incidents.

“Driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs is not worth the risk,” Sgt. Daryl Stroud of SLPD’s traffic division said in a news release. “You are putting your life and the lives of others on the line.”

Convicted first-time DWI offenders face penalties that include fines up to $2,000, six months in jail and loss of driver’s licenses for up to a year.

