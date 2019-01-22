Small Business Enterprise Program to hold kickoff meeting for 2018 Bond projects

Fort Bend ISD’s Small Business Enterprise Program is hosting a kickoff meeting for the 2018 Bond Program on Wednesday, Jan. 30, from 2-4 p.m. at the Fort Bend ISD Triplex (550 Julie Rivers, Sugar Land).

Contractors and subcontractors can learn more about the 2018 Bond Program and upcoming opportunities included in the program for small businesses. In November, Fort Bend ISD voters approved the 2018 Bond, a $992.6 million package that includes funding for the construction of new schools and classroom additions, safety and security enhancements, renovations to address maintenance and adequacy throughout the District, and transportation and technology needs.

For more information, contact the Small Business Enterprise Program Office at 281-327-7697 or 281-327-7195, or email sbep@fortbendisd.com.