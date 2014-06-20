Smart Financial Centre adds more shows

Smart Financial Centre is scheduled to open Jan. 14 with performances by comedian Jerry Seinfeld but residents can get a preview of the new state-of-the-art performing arts venue on Dec. 18 with a special performance by Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular.

Several other performances have recently been announced by the Sugar Land theater.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land will open its doors for a sneak preview of the state-of-the-art performing arts venue, featuring a special performance by Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. Tickets for the show can be purchased at TicketMaster.com.

Cirque Musica is a concert and visual experience that offers audiences a high-flying adventure with amazing acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is a fun-filled, family holiday event that blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with holiday music favorites performed by the Fort Bend Symphony.

Produced by TCG Entertainment, Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular presents an opportunity for the entire family to experience live holiday music and an edge-of-your-seat circus experience.

For more information, please visit www.CirqueMusica.com.

Dirty Dancing

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land will host the Sugar Land premiere of Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage, the performing arts venue’s first theatrical performance. The staged production of the worldwide smash-hit film with live music will play Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land beginning on Friday, Jan. 20, at 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show can be purchased at TicketMaster.com.

“As I learned how many people watched the movie over and over and over,” said Eleanor Bergstein, screenwriter of the film Dirty Dancing and book writer for the production, “I began to think that what they really wanted was to share more physically in the event, to step through the screen and be there while the story was happening. And if that was true, then its natural form was theatre – live audiences watching live bodies dancing and singing here and now in the present – on the log, on the bridge, on the dance floor and in the staff quarters at Kellerman’s. Writing it for the stage, I was also able to add more Baby and Johnny scenes, more about the family, more songs I couldn’t afford last time, and, best of all – more dancing. I have added 20 new original scenes, 36 numbers of live music and an eight-piece band onstage, to invite the audience to come into Kellerman’s and experience the story as a live event as it happens.”

Dancing With The Stars: Live!

America’s favorite dance show is going back on the road this winter with Dancing with the Stars: Live! – We Came to Dance, giving fans the opportunity to see the best dancers in the business perform live in Sugar Land.

The all-new production showcases every type of ballroom and modern dance seen on ABC’s hit show Dancing with the Stars, including sizzling group performances, romantic duets, contemporary numbers and original pieces created specifically for the nationwide tour. Dancing with the Stars: Live! travels to Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land on Saturday, Feb. 6. Tickets can be purchased at DWTStour.com, by calling 281-207-6278, or by visiting the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land box office.

Captivating audiences across the country, Dancing with the Stars: Live! – We Came to Dance features the hottest cast in dance including Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Hayley Erbert, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko and Emma Slater with more casting to be announced. Audiences will have the opportunity to experience the professional dancing, exquisite costumes and excitement they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in Sugar Land.

For up to date information and to purchase tickets, go to dwtstour.com. VIP packages will be available through VIPNation.com, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, meet and greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.

Bastille

Bastille will kick off their “Wild, Wild World Tour” on March 24 at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, ON. The extensive run will take the Grammy-nominated U.K. band to arenas and theatres across the U.S. and Canada, including Sugar Land’s Smart Financial Centre on Thursday, April 6. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

Reba McEntire

Country music legend Reba McEntire will perform at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land on Friday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. She will perform a collection of songs from throughout her career, including her latest album, Love Somebody, featuring the hit single “Going Out Like That.” Tickets for the show are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and SmartFinancialCentre.net.

“Reba McEntire is one of country music’s most beloved vocalists. She continues to deliver unparalleled performances and we are proud to host her at Smart Financial Centre,” said Randy Bloom, General Manager of Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land. “Reba’s iconic voice and natural charm makes her an ideal addition to our inaugural lineup.”

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land will hold its grand opening in January 2017 with performances by Jerry Seinfeld on Saturday, Jan. 14 ,at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., followed by a performance by Don Henley on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.smartfinancialcentre.net.