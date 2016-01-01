never take valium before diazepam 5mg order diazepam California

Smart Financial Centre holding job fair

The Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land will host an onsite job fair for part-time employment positions at the venue and with their vendor partners, on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The job fair will take place in the lobby of the new performing arts venue, located at 18111 Lexington Blvd. Employment categories include parking cashiers and valet parkers, ushers, ticket takers, event security, bartenders, food runners, cooks, suite attendants and more.

Available positions include:

  • • ACE Parking – traffic directors, cashiers, valet parkers.
  • • Contemporary Service Corporation – usher, ticket taker, event security, supervisor, bicycle patrol, event manager, safety/security manger.
  • • Pritchard Sports and Entertainment – project manager, POST manager, crew cleaners, event attendants, supervisor, event manager.
  • • Spectrum Concessions and Catering – bartenders, food runners, cooks, suite attendants, bar backs.
  • For more information, visit www.smartfinancialcentre.net.

