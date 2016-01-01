Smart Financial Foundation bestows awards at fall luncheon

On Nov. 7, The Smart Financial Foundation recognized its 2016 Lifetime Achievement and Community Impact Award honorees at the foundation’s annual fall luncheon at the Junior League of Houston.

The 2016 honorees included:

Lifetime Achievement Award – Dr. Billy Reagan, former Superintendent for the Houston Independent School District, 1974 to 1986;

Community Impact Award – Keri Schmidt, President/CEO of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce;

Community Impact Award – Linda Toyota, President of the Asian Chamber of Commerce.

More than 200 community members, local businesses and civic leaders attended the luncheon. Notable civic leaders included Pete Olson, U.S. Representative for Texas’ 22nd district; Himesh Ghandi, Mayor Pro Tem of Sugar Land; Vince Ryan, Harris County Attorney; Manuel Rodriguez Jr., President of HISD Trustee District III; and Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Houston Community College (HCC) Trustee.

The event was underwritten by Smart Financial Credit Union and the Maple Leaf sponsor was Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land. Oak Leaf sponsors included Allied Solutions, CHRISTUS Foundation for HealthCare, Smart Financial Resources and Wells Fargo.

Khambrel Marshall from Channel 2 KPRC served as the Master of Ceremonies and Stafford Municipal School District’s choir provided entertainment.

For more information about becoming involved with the Smart Financial Foundation as a volunteer or donor, contact Tiffany Halfon, director of foundations, at 713-407-1923 or thalfon@smartcu.org.