SMSD band to perform at Sugar Bowl

The Stafford Spartan band is preparing for a monumental performance.

For the first time in school history, the Stafford MSD marching band will perform during halftime of the Allstate Sugar Bowl tonight at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans. This comes after performing in the Sugar Bowl Parade Tuesday afternoon.

Stafford was one of just a handful of bands invited to perform in the Sugar Bowl, and the community raised more than $80,000 to help send the entire band to New Orleans.

On Tuesday, the band also found out that it had been selected to present and unwrap a giant American Flag that will cover the Superdome field prior to tonight’s game, which will kick off at 7:45 p.m. on ESPN. To see the flag unveiling, tune in between 7:15-7:30 p.m.