SMSD grads featured on digital billboards

Stafford MSD has found a unique way of publicly recognizing its graduating seniors amidst concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Though the pandemic has prevented many school districts in Texas from being able to hold their traditional commencement ceremonies as scheduled, SMSD is attempting to honor its graduates virtually through a collaboration with Clear Channel Outdoor.

Photos of all seniors will be displayed on all four of the Clear Channel digital billboards in Stafford. The photos, which consist of a total of 195 seniors from the class of 2020, are currently being broadcast on a rotating basis and will run through the end of this month.

Gov. Greg Abbott previously ordered all Texas schools to close for the remainder of the year. On Tuesday, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath issued statewide guidelines for graduation ceremonies, saying schools can conduct virtual ceremonies with the use of video or vehicle ceremonies that involve drive-in or drive-through activities. Morath said schools also can utilize outdoor venues that allow for adequate social distancing.