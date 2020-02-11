SMSD partners with area pharmacist for student training program

Stafford’s health science students are getting the opportunity for some real-world experience thanks to a partnership with a local pharmacy.

Earlier this month, 10 students from Stafford High School began a health sciences mentorship program at the Walgreens at 6120 Hwy. 6 in Missouri City.

Last year, Walgreens pharmacist Tiyaji Rogers discovered the health science program at nearby Stafford and reached out to teacher Sonja Turner to begin a discussion about having those students at Stafford MSD’s College & Career Center apply for a mentorship program at the store. Rogers said Houston Community College students previously participated in a similar program. In order to apply, students must be at least 16 years old with a minimum grade-point average of 3.2. They are required to submit an essay and go through a 30-minute interview. If hired, students work 3-4 days per week and earn between $10 and $12.50 per hour.

“I like that I get to help motivate the high school students for a career in Health Sciences,” Rogers said.

Upon completing the program, students’ training and experience in the store qualifies them to take the Certified Pharmacy Technician exam. Three students – Erik Pena, Meilin Samuel and Roxana Sanchez – plan to take the exam this year on May 1, just weeks before graduation.

In future years, the program will expand to have the students work at four different Walgreens locations around Fort Bend County.

“The students love the program, and it’s a blessing,” Turner said. “They are working in a field that they may potentially enter as a profession.”